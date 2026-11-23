EvoBlox Ltd CEO Marc Cathomen (left) and Tagger Tech AG CEO Roman Sommerau sign a strategic MoU to integrate trusted timestamping and proof of existence technology with logistics telemetry.

Discover Certelo: A privacy-first, zero-upload document verification tool featuring API/MCP access, backed by a strategic logistics MoU with Tagger Tech

- Marc Cathomen, CEO of EvoBlox Ltd

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EvoBlox Launches Privacy-First Certelo Verification Platform with API & MCP Access, and Announces Strategic MoU with Tagger Tech AG

EvoBlox Ltd, a pioneer in decentralised blockchain infrastructure and digital solutions on the Electra Protocol (XEP) network, announces the official launch of Certelo (certelo), a privacy-first cryptographic proof-of-existence and document timestamping tool. Concurrently, EvoBlox announces the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Swiss transport security innovator Tagger Tech AG to explore blockchain-based registration, verification, and eNFT reporting for global supply chain logistics.

Certelo: Absolute Privacy, Direct On-Chain Verification, and Modern Integration

Certelo redefines digital record security by combining uncompromising data privacy with a frictionless user experience. Built with a strict privacy-first architecture, Certelo utilizes the browser's native Web Crypto API, so users can timestamp a document without uploading it: the secure SHA-256 digital fingerprint is generated locally on the user's device. Because all processing happens client-side, sensitive files never leave your computer or upload to external servers, eliminating server vulnerabilities.

Unlike solutions that bundle multiple documents into aggregated blockchain records requiring external proof files, Certelo creates a dedicated blockchain transaction for each document, recording its SHA-256 fingerprint directly in readable hexadecimal form. No proprietary files, decoding tools, or dependence on Certelo's services are required to verify the proof. Anyone can independently retrieve and verify the original blockchain record using their own node or a public blockchain explorer, simply by searching for the document's fingerprint or Certelo order ID. The proof remains independently verifiable, even if Certelo ceases to exist.

Designed for modern workflows, Certelo delivers instant verification via an intuitive web interface, complemented by upcoming API and Model Context Protocol (MCP) access for seamless integration with AI agents and custom tech stacks.

Spotlight: What is an eNFT and Why Is It Revolutionary?

Unlike speculative digital collectibles, eNFTs within the Electra Protocol ecosystem are programmable digital assets combining immutable historical records with controlled, evolving data. Each eNFT features independently updatable data fields one managed by the contract owner, another by the current holder creating a permanent blockchain audit trail. This unique architecture powers advanced use cases like asset lifecycle tracking, IoT data recording, and logistics without compromising historical integrity.

Expanding Trust into Global Logistics via Tagger Tech Partnership

To demonstrate the scalability of its blockchain infrastructure, EvoBlox has formally joined forces with Tagger Tech AG under a newly executed MoU. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, and led by CEO Roman Sommerau and Chairman of the Board Roger Leitner, Tagger Tech develops intelligent sensor technology for transport security.

The Tagger Tech TaggerTag Blackbox records critical transit events such as geo-location, container openings, and baggage carousel arrivals. Under the partnership, the companies will explore integrating Tagger Tech Blackbox telemetry data with the Electra Protocol blockchain to establish tamper-resistant event logging, automated reporting, and advanced eNFT tracking frameworks for global logistics.

"With Certelo, we wanted to build a verification tool that feels effortless yet uncompromising on privacy," said Marc Cathomen, CEO of EvoBlox Ltd. "By creating a dedicated blockchain transaction for every document, users get true independence and sovereign public verification with nothing more than their original file. Simultaneously, our partnership with Tagger Tech AG showcases how Electra Protocol bridges high-security hardware logistics with blockchain-backed accountability."

Roman Sommerau, CEO of Tagger Tech AG, added: "Combining our intelligent transport security sensors with EvoBlox's robust blockchain infrastructure opens up exceptional transparency and tamper-resistant accountability for enterprise logistics."

The execution of the MoU establishes a collaborative framework for evaluating technical interfaces, data protection compliance under Swiss FADP and EU GDPR standards, and commercial use cases.

About EvoBlox Ltd & Certelo

EvoBlox Ltd is a UK-registered fintech innovator building high-performance software infrastructure and secure tracing solutions on the Electra Protocol (XEP) blockchain. Certelo (certelo) is EvoBlox's flagship privacy-first document timestamping platform.

About Tagger Tech AG

Tagger Tech AG, based in Baar, Switzerland, specializes in intelligent sensor hardware and transport security solutions, safeguarding high-value logistics, freight, and baggage through advanced event-tracking technology such as the TaggerTag Blackbox.

Media Contact:

EvoBlox Press Office

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Website: certelo / evoblox

Marc Cathomen

Evoblox LTD

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EvoBlox Launches Certelo Privacy Verification with API & MCP, Signs Tagger Tech MoU News Provided By Evoblox Ltd November 23, 2026, 10:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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