The debt review company says the weeks before the festive season are the best time to take stock of debt and avoid a stretched January.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zero Debt, a South African debt review company and debt counselling company, is encouraging consumers to look at their finances now, before the festive season begins, rather than waiting for the pressure of January. For many households, December brings early pay days, end-of-year spending and travel costs, followed by one of the longest stretches of the year until the next salary. Money that runs out over the holidays is often replaced with credit cards, store accounts and short-term loans, and those repayments land at the same time as school fees and the usual January bills.Zero Debt helps over-indebted South Africans reduce their monthly repayments through structured, court-approved repayment plans. The company says the clients who come to it in the new year often had warning signs months earlier, and that acting before the festive season gives people more options and less stress.The Warning Signs to Look Out ForAccording to Zero Debt, there are a few clear signs that debt is becoming unmanageable:Using one form of credit to pay off another, such as a loan to cover a credit cardOnly managing the minimum payment on accounts each monthMissing or delaying debit ordersRunning out of money well before the next pay dayRegular calls or messages from creditors about overdue accountsIf two or more of these sound familiar, Zero Debt recommends getting a professional assessment before taking on any further credit over the holidays.Simple Steps Before the Festive SeasonZero Debt suggests a few practical steps households can take now:Plan for January first. Set aside money for January's fixed costs, such as rent or bond, transport, school fees and debit orders, before budgeting for gifts and holidays.Set a festive budget and stick to it. Decide on a total amount for gifts, food and travel, and pay in cash or by debit card where possible.Be careful with new credit. Store cards, buy now, pay later offers and short-term loans can feel small at the till, but the repayments add up quickly in the new year.Know what you owe. List every account, its balance and its monthly instalment, so there are no surprises when statements arrive.Ask for help early. A debt counsellor can assess the situation and explain the options before it becomes a crisis.How Debt Review HelpsDebt review, also known as debt counselling, is a process set out under the National Credit Act for consumers who can no longer keep up with their repayments. A registered debt counsellor assesses the consumer's income and expenses, then negotiates with credit providers to lower interest rates and monthly instalments. Attorneys then obtain a court order that makes the new repayment plan legally binding. While a consumer is under debt review, their credit providers deal with the debt counsellor rather than with the consumer directly.When comparing debt review companies, Zero Debt advises consumers to check that the debt counsellor is registered with the National Credit Regulator (NCR) and to ask for a clear explanation of the fees and the process before signing anything.Zero Debt says that, based on industry averages, debt review can reduce total monthly debt repayments by around 57%, for example from R28,000 a month to R15,607 a month. Results vary from person to person, depending on each consumer's debts and circumstances."January is the month we hear from people who were already struggling in October. The festive season doesn't create the problem, it just brings it to a head," says Chris Craven, Director at Zero Debt. "If your debt is already keeping you up at night, the best time to get help is now, while you still have options."Zero Debt is rated 4.9 on Google from 804 reviews, and offers a free, obligation-free assessment to anyone who is unsure whether debt review is right for them. Consumers can request a call back on the Zero Debt website or chat to the team on WhatsApp.More information on debt review, debt counselling and debt consolidation is available on the Zero Debt website at .About Zero DebtZero Debt is a South African debt review company that helps over-indebted consumers reduce their monthly payments through structured, court-approved repayment plans. Its debt counsellors negotiate with credit providers on behalf of clients to reduce interest rates and monthly repayments. Zero Debt is registered with the National Credit Regulator, registration number NCRDC1142.

Josh MARANEY

Top Click Media

+27877019667 ext.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Zero Debt Urges South Africans to Plan Now to Avoid a Debt-Heavy January News Provided By Top Click Media November 23, 2026, 10:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.