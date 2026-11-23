Dust-A-Side

The company treated around 22,000 square metres of access roads at a solar plant in Zimbabwe, cutting visible dust and the need for daily watering

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dust-A-Side, a South African dust management company, has completed a dust suppression programme on the access roads of a large solar photovoltaic plant in Mashonaland West, Zimbabwe, which supplies power to mining and processing operations in the region. Around 22,000 square metres of unpaved access roads and operating areas were treated with Dust-A-Side product, a product designed to bind fine particles into the road surface. After treatment, visible dust fell significantly, the roads became bound and stable, and watering that had been needed several times a day was eliminated or greatly reduced.The project reflects a growing trend in the region. Mining companies are building their own solar plants to lower carbon emissions, reduce their reliance on thermal and fossil-fuelled power and stabilise energy costs. These sites bring a dust problem of their own. Construction traffic, maintenance vehicles and wind moving across unpaved roads and exposed ground lift fine dust that settles on the panels and reduces the sunlight reaching their surface. Dust on a panel is energy that is not being generated.The Challenge on SiteBefore treatment, the plant's unpaved access roads, construction routes, vehicle movement areas and exposed surfaces were generating significant dust. Dust was settling on the panels, road visibility was poor to moderate, and the panels needed frequent cleaning. Keeping the dust down with water alone meant watering several times a day, which added to water use, equipment hours and maintenance costs while the road surface continued to deteriorate.How the Roads Were TreatedEach road was assessed before any product went down. The surface was graded, loose and corrugated material was removed, and moisture levels were checked ahead of application. Dust-A-Side product was diluted to a concentration of about 2.5% and applied uniformly with a calibrated, gravity-fed water bowser fitted with spray bars, with a grader, loaders and haul trucks used for surface preparation and compaction. The product was applied directly onto the prepared roads, without a separate initial establishment treatment.In total, the programme used 15,000 litres of Dust-A-Side product and around 585,000 litres of water across 22,000 square metres. The treatment binds fine particles within the wearing course, creating a stable surface that resists wind erosion and the dust generated by passing traffic.The ResultsThe difference between the roads before and after treatment was clear across every measure the team tracked. Visible dust generation went from high to significantly reduced. Road visibility improved from poor to moderate to good. The surface changed from loose and dusty to bound and stable, and watering that had been needed several times a day was eliminated or greatly reduced. Overall, operating conditions went from dust-prone to controlled.The treatment also stayed effective for longer than conventional water-based dust suppression. Reapplication is only recommended when visible dust returns, the binding weakens, traffic on the roads increases or weather damages the surface.What It Means for a Solar PlantLess dust settling on the panels is expected to support better irradiance capture and energy generation. Fewer bowser trips reduce water consumption, fuel use, equipment hours and the labour needed for dust management. Clearer roads improve visibility and reduce the risk of dust-related vehicle incidents for employees and contractors. Less dust reaching transformers, inverters and switchgear helps protect the electrical equipment and extend the service life of site infrastructure. Lower airborne dust also improves local air quality and supports the site's environmental compliance."A solar plant is built to capture as much sunlight as it can, and dust on the panels works directly against that. By treating the access roads, we dealt with the problem at its source and replaced daily watering with a stable, bound surface," says Enson Moyo, instrumentation engineer at Dust-A-Side.As more mines in South Africa and across southern Africa add solar capacity to their operations, Dust-A-Side sees access road dust control as a practical way to protect that investment. The same approach the company uses on mine haul roads, assessing the surface, preparing it properly and matching the product to the site as part of a complete dust suppression system, applies directly to the roads that serve a solar plant.More information on Dust-A-Side's products and services is available on the Dust-A-Side website at . The team works with each operation to assess its roads, surfaces and dust challenges and to put together an approach suited to the site and the season.

Josh MARANEY

Top Click Media

+27 11 440 6268

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Dust-A-Side Brings Haul Road Dust Control to Solar Farm Access Roads News Provided By Top Click Media November 23, 2026, 10:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Mining Industry



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