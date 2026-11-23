MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has cheered for his grandson Hrehaan Roshan as he showcased his singing talent.

His mother, Sussanne Khan, also showered love on him. Hrehaan took to Instagram to share his video where he is seen holding guitar and singing. For the caption, he simply wrote“made of gold!!out now butterfly blood.” Taking to the comments section, Rakesh commented,“Ray keep it up.” Mother Sussanne Khan also posted heart emojis.

Hrehaan made his debut as an independent music artist with his pop-rock EP 'Speak For Me', released on November 13, 2026. The EP marked his entry into the music industry and featured his first single, 'This Heavenly Place'. Hrithik Roshan's son also took on multiple roles for the track, contributing as a singer-songwriter and guitarist.

Interior designer Sussanne Khan had earlier penned a heartfelt note for her son Hrehaan as he embarked on his musical journey with the release of his debut pop-rock EP, 'Speak For Me'. Taking to Instagram, the doting mother had shared an emotional message expressing her pride and happiness over her son's achievement. Sussanne had reflected on his journey from childhood and said she had always known that he had a unique personality.

She wrote,“From the first moment you opened your eyes.. i knew how unique your soul is.. so from then to here n to all the journeys and stepping stones of Life.. just be the most Youestttt You.. you are my Hrehaan.. 'the chosen one'.. n my heart is overwhelmed with joy coz u chose me to be ur mama. #speakforme #hrehaan.”

Hrithik Roshan also expressed pride in his son and shared a glimpse of the music video. He penned an encouraging note, writing,“You were born with an innate wisdom, Ray: I trust it so much. It makes me fearless.”

Hrehaan is the elder son of Hrithik Roshan and his former wife, Sussanne Khan. The former couple also have a younger son, Hridhaan.