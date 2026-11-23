MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 23 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, on Monday ridiculed the Karnataka government's reported move to approach the Supreme Court over the non-release of drought relief by the Centre despite repeated reminders. He also criticised Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on the protracted protest by Asha workers in the state.

Speaking to the media at the party's state headquarters, J.P. Bhavan in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said the Asha workers had been staging a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru for a week, and expressed hope that the Chief Minister would respond to their plight after returning from his Tokyo visit.

“People have different feelings about this. The Chief Minister, who is said to have a heart as delicate as a flower, should have responded to the Asha workers. It is not a heart of stone. Perhaps he will respond to the suffering of these women after returning from his Tokyo visit,” he said.

Kumaraswamy said political parties often expressed sympathy for Asha workers and acknowledged their contribution, but their work should be adequately compensated, irrespective of whether the funds came from the Centre or the state.

He said he had once facilitated a meeting between representatives of Asha workers and Dharmendra Pradhan, who was then the Union Education Minister. Given the prevailing inflation, it had become difficult for the workers to make ends meet, he added.

“There is no reason why the government cannot increase their honorarium. The Chief Minister himself holds the Finance portfolio. The government had made promises to Asha workers even before coming to power. The Chief Minister has said hundreds of times that his government has fulfilled its promises. Their plight should have moved his heart by now. I do not know why it has not,” he said, taking a dig at Shivakumar.

On the state's reported plan to approach the Supreme Court over the Centre's failure to release drought relief despite three letters written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kumaraswamy questioned the government's approach and sarcastically suggested that it might even approach the London court.

“I do not know whether the state government will approach the Supreme Court or the London court. Who decided that disputes relating to the NICE project should be taken to the London court? They felt that the matter could not be resolved in the Supreme Court or the High Court and decided to go to London. It was the Congress leaders who took that decision in the government. Now, perhaps, the state government can approach the London court over drought relief as well,” he remarked.

He said the Chief Minister was maintaining cordial relations with the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, adding that such cordiality should ideally prevent the need for legal confrontation with the Centre.

Kumaraswamy recalled that during his two terms as Chief Minister, he had never entered into a confrontation with the Centre or approached courts over assistance. Citing the floods in Madikeri, he said he had arranged houses and compensation for affected families without waiting for financial assistance from the Union government. He had also provided Rs 10,000 per month as rental assistance to each affected family until houses were constructed, he said.

On the JD(S)-BJP alliance's candidate for the forthcoming bye-election to the Hiriyur Assembly constituency, Kumaraswamy said he was in no hurry to decide on the ticket, as it was not certain whether the election would be held.

His priority was to field a capable candidate on behalf of the alliance, he said, while taking a swipe at CM Shivakumar for frequently visiting Hiriyur.

“The Chief Minister is visiting Hiriyur extensively. It appears he wants to adopt the constituency and develop it like Kanakapura,” he said.

JD(S) Bengaluru civic body unit president H.M. Ramesh Gowda and party leader Harish were among those present.