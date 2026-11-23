Ambani Family Wealth: The Ambani family is the first name that comes to mind when we talk about wealth in India. Reliance Industries head Mukesh Ambani, along with his children, holds key responsibilities in their businesses.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth is around Rs. 8.6 lakh crore according to the Fortune India rich list released in 2026. He is the richest person in India in this list. However, this wealth fluctuates based on share prices and company valuations. Mukesh Ambani's wealth mainly comes from his stakes in Reliance Industries and other businesses. The business empire, expanding from oil and petrochemicals to Jio telecom, retail, and digital services, is the main source of his wealth.

While Mukesh Ambani leads in wealth, a report on his children's assets is interesting. According to a report released on July 29, 2026, the Ambani heirs Anant, Isha, and Akash Ambani took the top three spots in the individual wealth creators list. The report stated that each of the three has a net worth of over Rs. 2.75 lakh crore. However, the value of their stakes in the companies plays a significant role in this.

Mukesh Ambani's eldest son, Akash Ambani, holds key responsibilities in the Reliance Jio business. Jio's growth in telecom, internet, and digital services is a vital part of his business journey. With Jio's expansion and the growing digital services business, the business community is interested in Akash's role.

Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, has taken up key responsibilities in the Reliance Retail business. Reliance operations are expanding in sectors like fashion, beauty products, consumer goods, and e-commerce. She is also one of the wealthiest Ambani heirs.

Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, holds responsibilities in Reliance businesses, particularly in new energy operations. With Reliance focusing on areas like renewable energy and green energy, these sectors are likely to gain importance in the future. Notably, a report stated that Anant Ambani ranked first in the 2026 wealth creators list.

Who is the richest in the Ambani family?

Mukesh Ambani leads in the total wealth estimates based on currently available statistics. On the other hand, it is remarkable that his three children secured the top three spots in a separate wealth creators list.