Japan is famous for its cherry blossom flowers and beautiful spots. But did you know we have our very own cherry blossom or Sakura spots right here in India? We don't have to travel far.

Cherry blossom or Sakura flowers bloom in winter and offer a pleasant experience. Everyone remembers Japan when they hear cherry blossom. But you don't have to go to Japan to see and experience cherry blossoms. It's right here. When winter comes, the amazing season of pink flowers starts in India too. The whole area looks beautiful with pink colors. This wonderful place is in Shillong.

Nagaland Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along spoke about this wonderful spot on social media. Japan might have Sakura, but Shillong has this wonderful place. It is a beautiful place for pink love stories. The minister said the North-Eastern states will win your heart this November.

Shillong is one of India's most famous cherry blossom spots. The journey along Ward's Lake, Shillong Golf Course, and Khasi Hills roads in Meghalaya is pleasant. Both sides of the road are glowing with pink flowers this month. Every year in November, the 'Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival' happens at Madan Kurkalang Sports Complex in Bhoirymbong near Umiam Lake.

Many places in Nagaland offer this beautiful experience. You can see this beautiful sight for just two weeks at Kohima Botanical Garden, Kohima War Cemetery, Kisama Heritage Village, Khuzama village, Pfutsero, and Dzukou Valley. The special thing is that the Hornbill Festival happens here in December.

You can experience this beauty twice a year in Himachal Pradesh. You can see cherry blossoms from March to May and November to December. This beauty is in many parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Narkanda, Kotgarh, and Tirthan Valley.