Italy Thanks Azerbaijan For Assistance In Evacuating Italian Citizens From Iran
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani thanked Azerbaijan for its assistance in evacuating Italian citizens from Iran, speaking at a joint press briefing with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend 's correspondent reports.
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