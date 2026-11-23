MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beijing,China, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kling AI, the AI-powered creative platform, today announced the launch of Kling Image 4.0, its latest image generation model that combines photographic realism, native 8K output, advanced text generation, and the ability to generate up to 10 cohesive images from a single prompt.

Designed for everyday creators and professionals in filmmaking, advertising, marketing, and design, the model also offers improved instruction following and more precise control over image composition, able to help creators to turn complex briefs into individual images or complete visual sets.

According to the latest Artificial Analysis image leaderboard, Kling Image 4.0 Preview maintains a leading position in both text-to-image and image editing. Its text-to-image capabilities rank third in the UIUX Design scenarios, according to the leaderboard.

Photographic Realism, Distinctive Characters









Kling Image 4.0 creates images with the natural look of photographs that are taken straight from the camera, combining soft lighting, lifelike textures, and fine detail. The generated image can capture subtle human facial expressions and renders subjects that fit naturally into their surroundings.

In group portraits, the model produces greater variation in facial features, body types, ages, and poses to avoid the common issue in image generation - that all people look identical. This gives creators more flexibility to develop diverse casts and visually expressive scenes.

Native 8K Output for More Details









Kling Image 4.0 for the first time in the industry supports AI image generation with native 8K resolution. It renders fine details across skin, fabric, product materials, and landscapes, so that intricate details remain sharp even in close-up views and extensive cropping, making it well suited for professional visual production.

The higher-resolution output also supports a range of professional applications, from digital campaigns and product imagery to large-format displays and outdoor advertising.

2,000 Characters, More Creative Possibilities









Kling Image 4.0 introduces enhanced text rendering, pairing clear, legible text with expressive layouts. It supports generating up to 2,000 characters in a single image and integrates text with other visual elements, maintaining clarity even for small text in posters. Creators can also edit text content and font styles within generated images to match their creative vision.

The built-in font library offers over 70 preset fonts, and creators can also upload font reference images to guide the desired style. From artistic lettering to multi-level poster layouts, Kling Image 4.0 precisely follows instructions for text placement, typography, and visual effects, bringing text and imagery together in cohesive designs.

Kling Image 4.0 further improves its multilingual capabilities, supporting text generation in English, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Portuguese, simplified Chinese and traditional Chinese. This opens up more possibilities for text-based visual creation across languages.

Up to 10 Cohesive Images from One Prompt

With a single prompt, creators can generate a set of up to 10 related images. Kling Image 4.0 interprets the overall brief and plans the set as a whole, maintaining a consistent visual style and subject identity while varying framing, camera angles, and content. This reduces the need to generate and adjust each image individually.

The model adapts the set to the task: planning shots and narrative flow for storyboards, showcasing product angles and key selling points for e-commerce, and organizing layouts and information across presentation visuals.

Kling Image 4.0 also supports the creation of long-form e-commerce product pages and brand website visuals, combining product imagery, key information and brand elements into cohesive layouts. Text and images can be edited on separate layers, making revisions easier.

The launch of Kling Image 4.0 follows the recent launch of Kling 4.0, its latest video generation model featuring major improvements in visual realism, creative control and narrative coherence. From single image to complete visual sets, Kling Image 4.0 brings AI image generation closer to production-grade delivery, enabling creators in film, advertising, and marketing to turn ambitious ideas into finished work with consistency and speed.

CONTACT: Tongya Yang,...