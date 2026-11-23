MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 23 (IANS): The West Bengal cabinet on Monday cleared a proposal to rename the state from 'West Bengal' to the proposed“Poschim Banga”.

“A proposal on this count was cleared at a meeting today. The same proposal will be placed at the West Bengal Assembly on December 9 during the winter session of the House,” Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari told the press.

He also said that after the proposal would get clearance at the state assembly, it would be forwarded to the Centre for clearance. The winter session of the assembly will be held from December 4 to 14.

According to the officials concerned, the idea of ​​changing the name of this state for administrative purposes has been around for a long time. There are important reasons behind it. At meetings of Union Government with the different state governments, the representatives of the states are allowed to speak according to the English alphabetical order. In such a situation, West Bengal representatives always got the opportunity to speak last in all such meetings.

Last month, the state president of West Bengal BJP and party's Rajya Sabha member Samik Bhattacharya claimed that the state government would soon introduce a bill to rename“West Bengal” to“Poschim Banga” in all languages.

The efforts to change the name of West Bengal were first initiated in 1999 by the then Chief Minister Late Jyoti Basu-led Left Front government. It was proposed to change the name to“Bangla” then. However, that effort did not fructify then because of a lack of political consensus.

The issue of changing the name of the state resurfaced after the Mamata Banerjee-led previous Trinamool Congress government came to power in West Bengal in 2011. The Trinamool Congress first proposed the name of the state“Bangla” in Bengali,“Bengal” in English, and“Bangal” in Hindi.

However, in 2108, a resolution was unanimously passed in the West Bengal Assembly accepting the name“Bangla” in all languages. However, the Union Government did not approve the proposal then.

Now, again, the West Bengal cabinet, on Monday, cleared the proposal for changing the name of the state from“West Bengal” to“Paschim Banga”. Now political observers expect the proposal to be cleared by the Union government, considering that the BJP is currently in power in both the Centre and West Bengal.

IANS

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