MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a Gujarat-based alleged conman, who was wanted in a cheating case involving Rs 11.10 crore registered at Subhash Place police station, from Khopoli in Maharashtra, officials said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Mukesh L. Belani, had been evading arrest for more than a year and was declared a proclaimed offender by a court.

Belani, 42, was apprehended by a team from the Anti-Robbery and Snatching Cell (ARSC) of the Crime Branch from Khopoli, a town located around 90 kilometres from Mumbai along the Mumbai-Pune Highway, officials said.

He is accused of cheating a Delhi-based businessman of Rs 11,10,20,000 on the pretext of a proposed land transaction involving 20 bighas of land in Khatakheri village in Uttarakhand's Roorkee.

The operation was conducted by a team led by Inspector Deepak Dahiya under the supervision of ACP Vivekanand Pathak, ARSC, Crime Branch, and the overall supervision of senior officers.

Police said that the accused is also allegedly involved in four other criminal cases, including cheating and fake currency-related offences, registered in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

A complaint under Section 156(3) of the CrPC was filed before the court by Rishi Pal Bansal, a Delhi-based businessman, alleging that he had been cheated by four persons in connection with a proposed purchase and subsequent resale of 20 bighas of land in Roorkee, officials said.

As per the complaint, in May 2024, two of the accused allegedly approached Bansal and persuaded him to invest in the proposed land transaction by promising substantial returns. He was subsequently introduced to the other accused persons, following which a deal for the purchase of the 20 bighas of land was negotiated for Rs 11,10,20,000.

The accused allegedly induced the complainant to transfer money through different modes, including cash payments and banking channels, towards the proposed transaction. Agreements to Sell were also executed in connection with the deal, the police said.

However, the complainant later discovered that the land was allegedly disputed and that there were discrepancies between the land shown to him and the actual property offered for sale. The promised resale transaction also failed to materialise. Despite repeated demands, the accused persons allegedly did not return the money received from him.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered at Subhash Place police station on May 27, 2025, under Sections 420, 406, 120-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and an investigation was initiated, officials said.

During the investigation, Belani allegedly continued to evade the police and the legal process. He was subsequently declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO).

In view of his continued absence and efforts to evade arrest, the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his apprehension.

The police said that tracking Belani proved challenging as he was allegedly a habitual cheater who took precautions to avoid leaving any trace of his movements.

The police team first conducted physical verification at his available address in Vadodara, Gujarat, but the exercise did not yield any results as he had already left his native place.

The investigation was subsequently strengthened through technical Intelligence, with Head Constable Sandeep playing a key role in tracking the accused. Sustained efforts helped the team trace his movements from Vadodara to Mumbai and eventually to Khopoli, a small town situated along the Mumbai-Pune Highway.

According to the police, Belani had been living alone in Khopoli and maintaining a lavish lifestyle, while leaving his family behind in Vadodara. He was allegedly avoiding direct contact with his family and using a SIM card registered in another person's name to mislead the police and conceal his whereabouts.

After successfully locating him, the Crime Branch team apprehended the accused and took him to the local police station.

Following interrogation, he was arrested under Section 35(1)(d) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

He was subsequently produced before the court, where the police obtained three days of transit remand to bring him to Delhi and produce him before the concerned court in accordance with the law.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed details of the method used by him and his associates to target financially well-off businessmen.

According to the police, the accused would approach potential victims with proposals promising substantial profits within a short period through the purchase and subsequent resale of land.

After gaining the confidence of the businessmen, they would enter into agreements for the purchase of land and demand payments towards the proposed transactions.

Once the victims had paid the agreed amount, the accused and his associates would allegedly disappear without completing the promised resale deal.

The police said Belani was the alleged mastermind behind the cheating cases registered against him in different states and that he and his associates had used a similar method to defraud victims.

Further investigation has also revealed the accused's alleged involvement in four other cases registered in different parts of the country.

Belani is a resident of Sudama Nagar in Vadodara's Warshiya Colony. The police said he had studied up to Class 9 and had deliberately concealed himself by repeatedly changing locations in the Khopoli area along the Mumbai-Pune Highway.

Investigators further found that he had avoided direct communication with his family and allegedly used a SIM card belonging to another person to prevent the police from tracking his movements.

Legal proceedings are currently underway, and the accused is being brought to Delhi following the transit remand granted by the Maharashtra court.