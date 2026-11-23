MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 23 (IANS) Several schoolchildren were injured after an electric rickshaw, commonly known as a toto, carrying around a dozen children, was hit by a speeding car on the Araria-Raniganj road (NH-327E) on Monday morning, officials said.

The accident occurred near the Electricity Department office when a car coming from the opposite direction allegedly went out of control and rammed into the e-rickshaw. The impact was so severe that several children were thrown onto the road, triggering panic and cries for help.

Local residents immediately rushed to their aid and took the injured children to Araria Sadar Hospital. The accident reportedly left one child's arm severed and trapped inside the vehicle.

The injured are being treated at the hospital under the supervision of Dr Nirmal Kumar Mandal, the doctor on duty. According to doctors, the condition of 15-year-old Md Akram and a 10-year-old boy was critical. Both were referred to a higher medical centre for advanced treatment.

Seven-year-old Abu Hamwad, the e-rickshaw driver Md Abid, 30, and children identified as Zoya Parveen, Sania Firdaus and Md Abidullah are among those undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital.

There were also reports that one child died during treatment, but the death had not been officially confirmed at the time of filing this report.

The injured driver, Md Abid, said around a dozen children were travelling in his e-rickshaw. He claimed that he was driving on the correct side of the road when a four-wheeler approaching from the opposite direction hit the vehicle head-on, throwing the children onto the road.

The accident has once again raised concerns over the safety of school children travelling in overcrowded e-rickshaws. Local residents alleged that vehicles, including totos, frequently ply on the wrong side of the road, creating a serious risk of accidents.

They have demanded strict enforcement of traffic rules and action against those violating road safety norms.

Police have initiated an investigation and are trying to identify the car and its driver. Officials are also examining the circumstances that led to the collision.