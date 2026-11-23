MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 23 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed Assam House at Dwarka in the capital and announced plans to build a fourth Assam Bhawan in the national capital, featuring 100 rooms, a Namghar and a convention centre.

The newly inaugurated facility, located at Sector 13, Dwarka, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 22 crore on approximately 1,000 square metres of land. It has 21 guest rooms, two VIP suites, two dormitories, a conference room and a restaurant.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sarma said the state-of-the-art facility would strengthen Assam's identity in the national capital and provide better accommodation to people from the state visiting Delhi for official, educational and other purposes.

He said the new Assam House would particularly benefit students and young people from Assam who need to stay in Delhi for extended periods. The Chief Minister also directed Chief Secretary Ravi Kota to arrange a bus service between the new facility and the existing Assam Bhawan and Assam House in Delhi. The proposed service will leave Dwarka at 9 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. daily. It is expected to become operational within two to three months.

Announcing another major infrastructure project, Sarma said the fourth Assam Bhawan would be constructed on more than one acre of land at Sector 17, Dwarka. Construction is scheduled to begin in February next year, with completion targeted within two years. The tendering process has already started. The proposed building will have 100 spacious rooms and a convention centre for weddings and other social functions organised by people from Assam.

A Namghar, the traditional Assamese place of worship, will also be part of the complex. Sarma said the redevelopment of Assam Bhawan at Sardar Patel Marg was nearing completion and would be inaugurated within the current financial year. He also outlined plans to expand Assam's accommodation facilities in other cities, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Vellore. New facilities are also being pursued in Ahmedabad, Gaya and Pune.

An Assam House was recently inaugurated in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister also invited the Assamese community in Delhi to attend the concluding ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika at Bharat Mandapam on November 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event as chief guest. Singer Usha Mangeshkar will be conferred the Bhupen Hazarika National Award, while Shreya Ghoshal and Shankar Mahadevan will join artistes from Assam in a musical tribute to the legendary singer.