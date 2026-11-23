MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 23 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, G. Parameshwara, on Monday said the state government would consider taking further legal and administrative measures if the Centre fails to release drought relief, despite repeated appeals seeking financial assistance of around Rs 22,000 crore.

Speaking to media persons near his residence in Bengaluru, Dy CM Parameshwara said the state had submitted three representations to the Union Government over the drought situation, but had not received any response in the past two months. Central teams had visited the state, assessed the situation and submitted their reports, yet the Centre had not released the requested assistance.

"We will wait for some more time. Subsequently, the Chief Minister and I will discuss the matter with our Cabinet colleagues and decide on the next legal and administrative steps," he said.

Dy CM Parameshwara said the Centre and the state government should work together to address the drought situation, irrespective of political differences. Drought did not occur after informing anyone, and farmers should not be made to suffer because of political differences, he said.

"There is no benefit in indulging in politics when farmers are in distress. Instead of blaming each other, it is important to stand by the farmers. Farmers will question whether it is appropriate to politicise the drought situation. There are several other issues for political differences, but farmers' distress should not become one," he said.

The Dy CM said he had already written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, seeking appointments to explain the state's concerns.

He said seeking appointments with Union Ministers through official letters was a normal procedure and that the state government should be given an opportunity to explain its problems directly.

"When a responsible state government writes to the concerned Union Ministries, it is the responsibility of the Centre to respond appropriately," he said.

Recalling the previous drought relief dispute, Dy CM Parameshwara said the state government had earlier staged a protest in Delhi after failing to receive assistance from the Centre. However, there was no response, following which the state approached the Supreme Court. The state subsequently received around Rs 3,500 crore in relief following the court's directions.

He said he did not expect a similar situation to arise this time and expressed hope that the Centre would respond positively to Karnataka's request and release the assistance.

Meanwhile, he said the state government had announced Rs 5,000 in drought relief for every eligible farmer and had already begun distributing the amount. The process of extending assistance was underway in almost all districts.

The government was taking necessary measures to ensure that the announced relief reached farmers before the commencement of the Assembly session, he said, adding that meetings had already been held and instructions issued to officials in this regard.

Responding to the ongoing protest by Asha workers in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had taken the initiative to resolve their grievances and had assured the protesters' representatives that their demands would be addressed.

"The Chief Minister has personally met the representatives of the protesting workers and assured them that their problems would be resolved. He has asked them to trust him and have faith in the government. When the Chief Minister himself gives an assurance, should they not have confidence in his words? How can their problems be resolved without mutual trust?" he asked.

He said Chief Minister Shivakumar would meet the protesting workers on the evening of November 25 and hold discussions with them before taking an appropriate decision.

The Chief Minister would consider the assurances given earlier and take a suitable decision, Parameshwara said, expressing confidence that the government would resolve their grievances.

He appealed to the protesting workers to exercise patience and repose faith in the Chief Minister.

On the protesters' demand for a written assurance from the government, Dy CM Parameshwara said it was common for agitators to seek written commitments during protests, adding that such demands had been raised on several occasions.

However, he said the priority should be to resolve the workers' grievances rather than debate whether their demand for a written assurance was justified.

"Their problems must be resolved. Instead of discussing whether their demand is right or wrong, the government's priority should be to find a solution to their grievances," he said.