MENAFN - IANS) Rajkot, Nov 23 (IANS) With winter setting in, Rajkot district in Gujarat recorded 874 cases of cold and cough and 760 cases of common fever in the week from November 16 to 22, according to figures released by the city's Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Monday.

The city also reported 204 cases of diarrhoea and vomiting during the week, while one case of typhoid was recorded. No cases of jaundice, dysentery or cholera were reported during the period.

The latest figures take the cumulative number of cold and cough cases recorded in the city since January 1 to 36,676, while common fever cases have reached 34,408.

The total number of reported diarrhoea and vomiting cases stands at 11,789, with 41 typhoid and 44 jaundice cases recorded so far this year.

The RMC's Health Department also reported five new dengue cases during the week, taking the total number of cases recorded this year to 73. No new malaria or chikungunya cases were reported during the period.

The cumulative figures for the two diseases stand at 15 and two, respectively. As part of its mosquito-borne disease prevention drive, the department carried out anti-larval operations in 1,06,695 houses between November 16 and 22, with the involvement of field workers, Urban ASHA workers and multipurpose health workers (MPHWs).

Fogging operations were also conducted in 1,009 houses. The civic body said vehicle-mounted fogging machines were being deployed in areas with a high mosquito density.

Fogging was also carried out in sensitive residential societies, along public roads and in areas where large numbers of people gather. During the week, officials inspected 401 non-residential premises for mosquito breeding.

These included construction sites, schools, hospitals, hotels, industrial units, hostels, commercial complexes, scrap yards, cellars, halls, party plots, religious places, petrol pumps and government offices.

Notices were issued to 289 residential property owners or occupants and 73 commercial property owners or occupants after mosquito breeding sites were found.

The civic body said action, including the issuance of notices and recovery of administrative charges, was being taken under its by-laws against those found responsible for allowing mosquito breeding on their premises.

"Controlling diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya required public cooperation, as mosquito breeding is often linked to stagnant water collected in containers because of inadequate cleanliness and negligence," officials added.

The civic body has urged residents to prevent water stagnation and maintain cleanliness to restrict mosquito breeding.

The increase in seasonal illnesses comes as temperatures have begun to dip during the night and early morning hours across parts of Gujarat.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Rajkot recorded a minimum temperature of 13.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the maximum temperature stood at 34 degrees Celsius.

Ahmedabad recorded a minimum of 15.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday. However, the IMD has forecast a gradual rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures across the state over the next three days, with dry weather likely to prevail for the next seven days.

No weather warnings have been issued for the state or in Saurashtra and Kutch until November 29.

- IANS

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