

Bitcoin bounced back to about $61,600 after briefly dipping to around $55,000 over the weekend.

CoinGlass data showed $299 million in crypto liquidations over the past day. Bitcoin may fall to $10,000, Bloomberg's Mike McGlone said on Sunday, adding that MSTR may be stopped out.

Shares of Strategy (MSTR) edged higher in premarket trading on Monday after recovering some ground after a brutal week as Bitcoin (BTC) bounced back to $61,000.

MSTR stock was up over 10% in premarket trading. The stock fell more than 9% on Friday. With the Strategy stock hitting a 52-week low, it was one of the worst-performing stocks on the Nasdaq 100 and in the Invesco QQQ ETF, dropping over 30% for the week.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MSTR remained in the 'bearish' zone, accompanied by 'high' chatter levels over the past day.

The Nasdaq 100 fell more than 10% the week of Nov. 20, marking its worst week since March 2020. The move overnight follows a recovery in Bitcoin.

The token has bounced back to about $61,000 after briefly dipping to around $55,000 over the weekend. Data from CoinGlass showed about $299 million in crypto liquidations over the past day, with about 76% of that coming from short positions.

Asia Rolls Out Emergency Support

The rebound comes as Asian regulators move to stabilize markets. This weekend, Korea created a fund to stabilize stocks and relaxed limits on corporate buybacks. China lowered margin requirements, and Taiwan restricted short-selling.

The KOSPI stayed in the red on Monday as its AI-driven decline deepened.

Bitcoin's price was trading at $61,630, up over 3% in the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC improved to the 'bullish' zone from the 'neutral' zone over the past day. Retail chatter around it stayed at 'high' levels.

Strategy's Bitcoin Stack Still Underwater

Even with the bounce in the apex cryptocurrency, Strategy's holdings are still well below their average cost.

As of its Nov. 16 filing, the company held 850,849 BTC, bought at an average price of $75,452 per BTC. That brings the stack to about $52.4 billion at $61,600, about $11.8 billion less than what Strategy paid – roughly 18% less than its cost basis.

Not everyone thinks the bounce will last. Mike McGlone, strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, said that Bitcoin could fall to $10,000, adding that this could lead to“MSTR is likely to get stopped out.”

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