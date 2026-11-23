Want a beautifully blooming garden filled with flowers this winter season? Here are five flowers you absolutely need to plant!

Nothing beats sipping your favourite warm cuppa chai, sitting in your home garden in this beautiful winter season. If you want to add more flowers to your green oasis, here are our best picks!

Marigold needs 5-6 hours of direct sunlight. Easy to maintain and blooms all season long.

Needs at least 6 hours of direct morning sun. Prune regularly, add neem oil to stems to prevent insects, and voila, enjoy the perfect flowery bloom.

Full sun for bright, compact blooms. Beautiful, colourful flowers, for just the right chilly weather!

Morning sun with light afternoon shade. Plant these beautiful flowers in well-drained, compost-rich soil.

Petunias are versatile, trumpet-shaped flowers that work equally well in hanging baskets, window boxes, and garden beds.