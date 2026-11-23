MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has urged Chennai Super Kings to explore a player trade with Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, suggesting that the availability of left-arm spinners Sai Kishore and Manav Suthar could help address CSK's bowling concerns while offering GT an opportunity to strengthen their Indian batting resources.

With the five-time champions looking to assemble a more balanced squad after missing the playoffs for three successive seasons, Chopra believes a deal between the two franchises could address a pressing requirement for both sides. He identified GT as a potential trading partner, given their spin-bowling options and CSK's surplus of Indian batters.

“CSK should go and talk to GT. GT have spinners, CSK need spinners, and CSK have batters to offer, so they should sit down and have a conversation, because CSK have slots to fill and those bowling gaps are still there,” Chopra told JioStar.

Chopra also pointed to the overseas combination as a selection dilemma for Chennai, arguing that the franchise may need an Indian option to complement its preferred bowling setup.

“Between Jamie Overton and Akeal Hosein, only one of them can play, not both. So, if Overton is more important, then CSK should look at an Indian replacement for Akeal,” he added;

The former cricketer named two Gujarat players who could fit the role, highlighting their ability to operate in different phases of an innings and their suitability for Chennai's home conditions.

“GT have Sai Kishore and Manav Suthar in their squad, so CSK should talk to them. Both Sai Kishore and Manav Suthar are left-arm spinners who can bowl in the powerplay and control the middle overs, which is exactly what CSK need at Chepauk,” he stated.

Chopra felt the proposed exchange could be mutually beneficial, with Chennai plugging a gap in its bowling attack and Gujarat gaining another Indian batting option. He also suggested that the working relationship between the two franchises' coaching figures could help facilitate discussions.

“A trade like this would solve a clear weakness in their bowling and give GT another Indian batting option, which they could use. The good rapport that Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra share with each other will make things easier for both sides. It is the kind of deal that makes sense for both franchises, and with the auction coming up, CSK should explore it before someone else does,” he said.