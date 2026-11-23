Icallify Empowers Sales Teams With Real-Time Call Monitoring And Coaching Features
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FLORIDA, USA –November 23, 2026 – iCallify, an intelligent call center software platform developed by Inextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd., highlights its real-time call monitoring and coaching capabilities designed to help businesses supervise agent interactions and provide timely assistance during live calls.
Managing customer conversations requires supervisors to have visibility into ongoing calls and the ability to support agents when needed. iCallify addresses this requirement with integrated call supervision features that allow managers to monitor conversations, provide guidance, and participate in calls when necessary.
Real-Time Monitoring and Agent Guidance
With iCallify's live call monitoring functionality, supervisors can listen to ongoing agent conversations and assess how calls are being handled. This capability provides visibility into customer interactions and allows managers to offer support during live conversations.
The platform also includes Whisper Coaching, which enables supervisors to provide real-time guidance to agents without the customer hearing the conversation. This allows agents to receive assistance while continuing their customer interactions.
Another available capability is Call Barge, which allows supervisors to join ongoing calls when direct involvement is required. Together, these features provide different ways for managers to monitor conversations and assist agents.
Supporting Call Quality and Team Performance
In addition to live supervision, iCallify offers call recording and reporting capabilities. Recorded conversations can support quality reviews and agent training, while reporting and analytics help managers track agent productivity and calling activities.
By bringing live call monitoring, whisper coaching, call barge, and reporting capabilities together, iCallify provides businesses with tools to oversee calling operations and support their agents.
About iCallify
iCallify is an intelligent call center software platform offering inbound, outbound, and blended calling capabilities. Its features include automated dialers, call routing, CRM integration, call recording, lead management, live call monitoring, and reporting and analytics.
Learn more:
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Managing customer conversations requires supervisors to have visibility into ongoing calls and the ability to support agents when needed. iCallify addresses this requirement with integrated call supervision features that allow managers to monitor conversations, provide guidance, and participate in calls when necessary.
Real-Time Monitoring and Agent Guidance
With iCallify's live call monitoring functionality, supervisors can listen to ongoing agent conversations and assess how calls are being handled. This capability provides visibility into customer interactions and allows managers to offer support during live conversations.
The platform also includes Whisper Coaching, which enables supervisors to provide real-time guidance to agents without the customer hearing the conversation. This allows agents to receive assistance while continuing their customer interactions.
Another available capability is Call Barge, which allows supervisors to join ongoing calls when direct involvement is required. Together, these features provide different ways for managers to monitor conversations and assist agents.
Supporting Call Quality and Team Performance
In addition to live supervision, iCallify offers call recording and reporting capabilities. Recorded conversations can support quality reviews and agent training, while reporting and analytics help managers track agent productivity and calling activities.
By bringing live call monitoring, whisper coaching, call barge, and reporting capabilities together, iCallify provides businesses with tools to oversee calling operations and support their agents.
About iCallify
iCallify is an intelligent call center software platform offering inbound, outbound, and blended calling capabilities. Its features include automated dialers, call routing, CRM integration, call recording, lead management, live call monitoring, and reporting and analytics.
Learn more:
Source File:
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