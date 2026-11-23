MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 23 (Petra) – Held under the patronage of Prince Omar bin Faisal, President of the Jordan Esports Federation, the national edition of the World Robot Olympiad (WRO 2026) concluded on Sunday, with Zaha Cultural Center Executive Director Rania Subeh honoring the top-winning teams on his behalf at a ceremony hosted by Al-Zaytoonah University of Jordan.

The event was organized in partnership between the center and ZOE Smart Systems, drawing broad participation from students, coaches, parents, and representatives of partner and supporting institutions.

The national competition ran over November 21 and 22 with 172 teams from across the Kingdom, competing in age groups from 6 to 20 across various tracks that allow students to apply their knowledge and skills in robotics, programming, engineering design, and innovation in line with international standards.

This marks the fifth national edition in Jordan since the competition began in 2022 with 80 teams, reflecting steady growth in participation from 111 teams in 2023, 110 in 2024, and 150 in 2025, alongside expanding student and institutional engagement in robotics and technology.

Subeh underscored the significance of the olympiad beyond competition and awards, describing it as a platform to discover talent, build capacities, and open new horizons for younger generations. Real investment, she said, lies not only in spotting talent but in creating pathways and opportunities that help youth grow and reach their potential, empowering children and young people across the Kingdom to acquire future skills and contribute to innovation.

ZOE Executive Director Ahmad Nofal highlighted the competition's role in promoting hands-on learning and encouraging students to use technology for innovation and problem-solving, noting that preparing a future-ready generation starts with giving them room to experiment and innovate rather than merely receive information. Through the partnership with the center, he added, efforts are focused on expanding opportunities and helping students turn ideas into practical applications and solutions.

Al-Zaytoonah University of Jordan President Mohammad Al-Majali expressed pride in hosting the event, noting that it links knowledge with practical application and gives students space to showcase their capabilities in innovation and technology, while reinforcing the role of universities in preparing competitive graduates equipped with future skills.

Zaha Cultural Center continues to support national participation by offering specialized robotics and technology training programs, hosting teams, following up on technical preparations, and enabling students to test their skills in a competitive, applied environment.

The event reflects the value of coordinated efforts among educational, technological, and community institutions in expanding learning and innovation opportunities and equipping young people to engage with technological developments and compete internationally.

//Petra// AA