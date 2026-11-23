MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 23 (Petra) – Jordan's Private Hospitals Association and the Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency under Uzbekistan's Ministry of Health signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to boost bilateral cooperation, develop health-sector partnerships, and open new avenues for investment and expertise exchange between health institutions in both countries.

According to a statement from the association, the MoU was signed by its Vice President Wasfi Al-Rushdan and by Uzbek Health Ministry Secretary-General and Agency Head Abdulla Azizov.

During a meeting prior to the signing attended by the Uzbek agency's delegation, Al-Rushdan affirmed the association's readiness to strengthen cooperation, exchange expertise, and build effective partnerships serving both countries' health sectors. He also outlined the association's role in representing Jordanian private hospitals and highlighted the Kingdom's advanced medical expertise, specialized treatment capabilities, and developed infrastructure.

Azizov said Jordanian citizens are exempt from entry visas to Uzbekistan and that health personnel can practice there under approved procedures, noting the availability of direct flights between the two countries taking around four hours, which facilitates travel and communication.

//Petra// AA