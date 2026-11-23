MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a Facebook pos t.

According to the President, doctors are currently providing the necessary medical care to Davyd, the boy who was rescued from the rubble of the building in Dymer yesterday. His parents are now by his side. Four other people who were injured are also in hospital. They include a woman who was rescued overnight after spending nearly 22 hours trapped under the rubble.

"The work to clear the rubble continued throughout the night. Sadly, rescuers recovered the bodies of seven more people from under the rubble. In total, 11 people were killed in this single Russian strike. My condolences to all their families and loved ones... The fate of two people remains unknown," Zelensky said.

Zelensky stressed that rescue and search operations had to be suspended several times because of the threat of further Russian strikes and the danger posed by Shahed drones.

"Russia's production of these 'shaheds' – both conventional and jet-powered – which it uses to destroy residential buildings and infrastructure in Ukraine, is critically dependent on foreign components, above all on supplies of engines and chips to Russia," the President noted.

He believes that "international sanctions, enforcement of sanctions regimes, and genuinely tougher export controls are what can curb Russia's weapons production. Every country and every leader who helps pressure the aggressor also helps protect lives. It's important to remember this and to act – to act in ways that reduce the number of Russian weapons and make them harder to produce."

Death toll from Russian strike on apartment building in Kyiv region'srises to 11

As Ukrinform reported, overnight on November 22, Russian forces struck a five-story residential building in Dymer, Kyiv region, with a drone.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine