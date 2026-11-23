MENAFN - Trend News Agency)ConocoPhillips has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Norway business and a 40.25% interest in and operatorship of the UK's Teesside oil terminal to Vår Energi for a total consideration of $4.425 billion, the company said in a statement on November 23.

The transaction value is subject to agreed adjustments of approximately $500 million as of the January 1, 2026, effective date.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2027, subject to approval by the Norwegian Ministry of Energy and other regulatory conditions.

At closing, Vår Energi will assume the post-effective-date balance sheets of the properties. Total consideration is expected to amount to $3.9 billion, including the remaining 2026 tax liability of approximately $1.4 billion, payable in the first half of 2027, and net cash proceeds of approximately $2.5 billion.

ConocoPhillips said the proceeds would be allocated for general corporate purposes and discretionary share repurchases in 2027, supplementing its long-standing commitment to return approximately 45% of cash from operations to shareholders.

“We are extremely proud of the legacy we created with these assets for more than five decades and are pleased that Vår Energi recognizes the value of this business,” said Andy O'Brien, president and chief executive officer of ConocoPhillips.

“Norway and Teesside are high-quality assets with strong operating histories, and we believe this win-win transaction unlocks value for ConocoPhillips while positioning these assets for continued success under new ownership,” he added.

The transaction includes the entire issued share capital of ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS and ConocoPhillips (U.K.) Teesside Operator Limited, which together hold the company's Norway and Teesside assets, along with associated decommissioning liabilities.

The Norway business comprises ConocoPhillips' interests in producing assets on the Norwegian continental shelf, anchored by the operated Greater Ekofisk Area in the North Sea, as well as stakes in eight partner-operated fields across the Norwegian Sea and northern North Sea. It also includes the company's interest in the Norpipe oil pipeline and certain non-operated infrastructure. The Teesside business comprises the Teesside oil terminal and related pipeline infrastructure.

In 2025, the Norway business produced approximately 120,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). Proved reserves associated with the assets being sold stood at approximately 221 million barrels of oil equivalent at year-end 2025.

ConocoPhillips is a global exploration and production company with a diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas assets and a pipeline of organic growth opportunities. The company develops energy resources while aiming to deliver competitive returns to shareholders.