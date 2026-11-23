Azerbaijan Revises Lieutenant Service Terms For Military Graduates
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has approved the relevant law. The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
According to the law, the term of service in the rank of lieutenant will be set at 2 years for military personnel who have graduated from specialized educational institutions for the training of military personnel with a 5-year program of study (1 year for military personnel serving in the air force and on submarines), and in other cases determined by the body (agency) established by the relevant executive authority – 1 year.
Under the law currently in effect, for military personnel who have graduated from specialized educational institutions for military training with a program duration of 5 years or more, the period of service in the military rank of lieutenant is 1 year.
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