Italian Deputy PM Thanks President Ilham Aliyev For Steps Toward Stability
He made the remarks on Monday during a joint press briefing with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
The Italian minister noted that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia would also contribute to sustainable development.
"We highly appreciate and support the dialogue aimed at achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. I thank Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for taking steps toward stability," he said.
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