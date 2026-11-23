Tims China Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|For the three months ended or as of
|Sep 30,
|Dec 31,
|Mar 31,
|June 30,
|Sep 30,
|2025
|2025
|2026
|2026
|2026
|Total stores
|1,030
|1,047
|1,026
|1,028
|1,006
|Company owned and operated stores
|551
|562
|541
|544
|548
|Franchised stores
|479
|485
|485
|484
|458
|Made to order (MTO) stores
|730
|770
|765
|780
|787
|Non-MTO stores
|300
|277
|261
|248
|219
|Same-store sales growth for system-wide stores
|1.3
|%
|-2.4
|%
|-13.2
|%
|-17.8
|%
|-13.4
|%
|Same-store sales growth for company owned and operated stores
|3.3
|%
|-1.4
|%
|-12.4
|%
|-17.3
|%
|-13.3
|%
|Registered loyalty club members (in thousands)
|27,900
|31,021
|35,930
|37,118
|38,229
|Company owned and operated store contribution (Renminbi in thousands)
|21,786
|9,164
|3,730
|12,584
|16,327
|Company owned and operated store contribution margin
|7.7
|%
|3.7
|%
|1.8
|%
|5.7
|%
|6.9
|%
KEY DEFINITIONS
- Same-store sales growth. The percentage change in the sales of stores that have been operating for 12 months or longer during a certain period compared with the same period from the prior year. The same-store sales growth for any period of more than a month equals the arithmetic average of the same-store sales growth of each month covered in the period. If a store was closed for seven days or more during any given month, its sales during that month and the same month in the comparison period are excluded for purposes of measuring same-store sales growth.
Net new store closures. The gross number of stores permanently closed during the period minus the number of new stores opened during the period
System sales. Gross merchandise value of sales generated from both company owned and operated stores and franchised stores.
Company owned and operated store contribution (previously reported as adjusted store EBITDA). Calculated as fully burdened gross profit of company owned and operated stores excluding store depreciation and amortization.
Company owned and operated store contribution margin (previously reported as adjusted store EBITDA margin). Calculated as company owned and operated store contribution as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores.
Adjusted general and administrative expenses. Calculated as general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, professional fees related to financing programs, and impairment losses of rental deposits.
Adjusted corporate EBITDA. Calculated as operating loss excluding professional fees related to financing programs and certain non-cash expenses consisting of depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, impairment losses of long-lived assets, loss on disposal of property and equipment, and impairment losses of rental deposits .
Adjusted corporate EBITDA margin. Calculated as adjusted corporate EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.
Adjusted net loss. Calculated as net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment losses of long-lived assets, loss on disposal of property and equipment, professional fees related to financing programs, i mpairment losses of rental deposits, and changes in fair value of convertible notes.
Adjusted net loss margin. Calculated as adjusted net loss as a percentage of total revenues.
Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share. Calculated as adjusted net loss attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders divided by weighted-average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares.
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TRANSITION
The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Hongyu (Sarah) Li as the Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2026. Mr. Dong (Albert) Li will no longer serve as the Chief Financial Officer for personal reasons, effective December 1, 2026, and will remain with the Company in an advisory capacity through December 31, 2026. The appointment reflects the Company's commitment to building a world-class leadership team and will further support the Company's ongoing strategic transformation and its focus on sustainable, profitable growth.
Before joining Tims China, Ms. Hongyu (Sarah) Li was the Chief Financial Officer of Hangzhou Meritland Foods Group, a local food manufacturer operating 300+ bakery chain stores alongside several manufacturing sites supplying snack and packaged foods across China. Prior to that, Sarah served as FP&A Director at Starbucks China, where she led the company's annual operating plan (AOP) process and led the Supply Chain finance and Marketing & Category finance team. In her earlier years, Sarah was Market Intelligence Director at McDonald's China, where she worked on supply chain optimization, product portfolio development, and margin improvement initiatives.
“I'd like to warmly welcome Sarah to the management team,” commented Mr. John Cheung, CEO of Tims China,“Sarah brings with her over 15 years of senior finance experience at both top multinational and sizeable local companies. Her deep understanding of the industry, solid experience in corporate finance and governance, and expertise on operational management will greatly benefit Tims China as we move into the next phase of growth.”
Mr. Cheung added,“On behalf of the Company and the management team, I would like to thank Albert for his remarkable leadership and services in the past five years and wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”
RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
In November 2026, Tims China was invited to make a flagship appearance at the Canadian National Pavilion at the 9th China International Import Expo (“CIIE”) in Shanghai. Inside the pavilion, which brought together the best of Canada, Tims China stood out with its signature warm red branding and freshly ground coffee, delivering Chinese and international guests the warm experience of a“national coffee brand”, a welcoming taste of home, and the richness of China-Canada friendship.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, namely company owned and operated store contribution, company owned and operated store contribution margin, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted corporate EBITDA, adjusted corporate EBITDA margin, adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss margin, and adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company defines (i) company owned and operated store contribution as fully burdened gross profit of company owned and operated stores excluding depreciation and amortization; (ii) company owned and operated store contribution margin as company owned and operated store contribution as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores; (iii) adjusted general and administrative expenses as general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, professional fees related to financing programs, and impairment losses of rental deposits; (iv) adjusted corporate EBITDA as operating loss excluding professional fees related to financing programs and certain non-cash expenses consisting of depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, impairment losses of long-lived assets , loss on disposal of property and equipment and impairment losses of rental deposits; (v) adjusted corporate EBITDA margin as adjusted corporate EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues; (vi) adjusted net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment losses of long-lived assets , loss on disposal of property and equipment, professional fees related to financing programs, impairment losses of rental deposits , and changes in fair value of convertible notes; (vii) adjusted net loss margin as adjusted net loss as a percentage of total revenues; and (viii) adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share as adjusted net loss attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders divided by weighted-average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares . The Company believes company owned and operated store contribution, company owned and operated store contribution margin, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted corporate EBITDA, adjusted corporate EBITDA margin, adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss margin, and adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share enhance investors' overall understanding of its financial performance and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. For reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled,“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures.” The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.
EXCHANGE RATE INFORMATION
This earnings release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.7045 to USD1.00, the exchange rate in effect on September 30, 2026 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any rate or at all.
CONFERENCE CALL
The Company will hold a conference call today, on Monday, November 23, 2026, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (on Monday, November 23, 2026, at 9:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results.
Participants are strongly encouraged to pre-register for the conference call, by using the weblink provided below.
Participants may also view the live webcast by registering through below weblink:
The webcast features a 'Submit Your Question' tab at the top, where you will have the opportunity to submit your questions before and during the call.
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's Investor Relations website at under“Events and Presentations”.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this earnings release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as the Company's ability to further grow its business and store network, optimize its cost structure, improve its operational efficiency, and achieve profitable growth. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or other performance metrics. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“potentially,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“could,”“would,”“project,”“target,”“plan,”“expect,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and subject to material change. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include various factors beyond management's control, including, but not limited to, general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, and other filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.
ABOUT TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH) (“Tims China”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisees of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.
The Company's philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit .
IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE TIM HORTONS® BRAND
The TIM HORTONS® brand and related trademarks are used by Tims China pursuant to a franchise agreement with Tim Hortons Restaurants International GmbH and its affiliates (collectively, the“Identified Persons”). The Identified Persons are entities entirely separate and distinct from Tims China and its subsidiaries (the“Group”). No Identified Person exercises any control over the business, operations, finances or management of the Group, and no Identified Person is responsible for any obligations or liabilities of the Group. The holding by Tim Hortons Restaurants International GmbH of senior secured convertible notes issued by the Company does not make any Identified Person responsible for, and should not be read as an endorsement by any Identified Person of, the Company's business plans, financial condition or results, or any statement in this earnings release.
INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS
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Public and Media Relations
Patty Yu
...
|TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares)
|As of
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|121,795
|112,207
|16,736
|Restricted Cash
|7,916
|9,960
|1,486
|Amount due from related parties
|195
|-
|-
|Accounts receivable, net
|17,692
|10,308
|1,537
|Inventories
|36,793
|46,349
|6,913
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|142,235
|119,069
|17,760
|Total current assets
|326,626
|297,893
|44,432
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|332,070
|262,715
|39,185
|Intangible assets, net
|81,014
|69,638
|10,387
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|348,916
|264,955
|39,519
|Other non-current assets
|88,051
|111,447
|16,622
|Total non-current assets
|850,051
|708,755
|105,713
|Total assets
|1,176,677
|1,006,648
|150,145
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Bank borrowings, current
|395,088
|379,640
|56,625
|Accounts payable
|199,152
|180,817
|26,969
|Contract liabilities
|37,197
|29,084
|4,338
|Amount due to related parties
|17,414
|14,057
|2,097
|Convertible notes, at fair value
|-
|877,584
|130,895
|Operating lease liabilities
|180,806
|179,236
|26,734
|Other current liabilities
|172,605
|160,207
|23,895
|Total current liabilities
|1,002,262
|1,820,625
|271,553
|Non-current liabilities:
|Convertible notes, at fair value
|1,152,723
|538,134
|80,265
|Contract liabilities
|10,133
|7,570
|1,129
|Operating lease liabilities
|240,282
|157,842
|23,543
|Other non-current liabilities
|7,712
|7,085
|1,056
|Total non-current liabilities
|1,410,850
|710,631
|105,993
|Total liabilities
|2,413,112
|2,531,256
|377,546
|Shareholders' equity:
|Ordinary shares
|10
|10
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,821,605
|1,824,381
|272,113
|Accumulated losses
|(3,102,994
|)
|(3,441,731
|)
|(513,346
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|38,393
|87,120
|12,994
|Treasury shares
|-
|-
|-
|Total deficit attributable to shareholders of the Company
|(1,242,986
|)
|(1,530,220
|)
|(228,238
|)
|Non-controlling interests
|6,551
|5,612
|837
|Total shareholders' deficit
|(1,236,435
|)
|(1,524,608
|)
|(227,401
|)
|Commitments and Contingencies
|-
|-
|-
|Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit
|1,176,677
|1,006,648
|150,145
|TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
|(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)
|For the three months ended Sep 30,
|For the nine months ended Sep 30,
|2025
|2026
|2025
|2026
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Revenues:
|Company owned and operated stores
|282,884
|234,997
|35,051
|819,515
|663,068
|98,899
|Other revenues
|75,134
|58,624
|8,744
|188,221
|160,671
|23,965
|Total revenues
|358,018
|293,621
|43,795
|1,007,736
|823,739
|122,864
|Costs and expenses, net:
|Company owned and operated stores
|Food and packaging
|86,538
|71,327
|10,639
|248,817
|192,754
|28,750
|Rental and property management fee
|55,133
|39,260
|5,856
|168,252
|134,402
|20,047
|Payroll and employee benefits
|48,532
|44,739
|6,673
|148,779
|133,439
|19,903
|Delivery costs
|37,243
|33,284
|4,964
|97,622
|89,519
|13,351
|Other operating expenses
|24,142
|21,791
|3,250
|62,584
|57,396
|8,561
|Store depreciation and amortization
|26,570
|19,550
|2,916
|81,717
|61,542
|9,179
|Company owned and operated store costs and expenses
|278,158
|229,951
|34,298
|807,771
|669,052
|99,791
|Costs of other revenues
|51,767
|42,230
|6,299
|129,795
|112,082
|16,717
|Marketing expenses
|15,824
|20,370
|3,038
|47,159
|43,474
|6,484
|General and administrative expenses
|51,799
|62,429
|9,313
|141,307
|152,734
|22,782
|Franchise and royalty expenses
|16,363
|15,678
|2,338
|47,348
|43,579
|6,500
|Other operating costs and expenses
|120
|1,005
|150
|1,333
|2,180
|325
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|2,277
|90
|13
|5,257
|1,204
|180
|Impairment losses of long-lived assets
|7,985
|11,754
|1,753
|29,088
|22,204
|3,312
|Other income
|621
|228
|34
|2,586
|2,730
|407
|Total costs and expenses, net
|423,672
|383,279
|57,168
|1,206,472
|1,043,779
|155,684
|Operating loss
|(65,654
|)
|(89,658
|)
|(13,373
|)
|(198,736
|)
|(220,040
|)
|(32,820
|)
|Interest income
|1,797
|290
|43
|2,880
|1,835
|274
|Interest expenses
|(4,255
|)
|(4,043
|)
|(603
|)
|(12,662
|)
|(12,282
|)
|(1,832
|)
|Foreign currency transaction loss
|(442
|)
|(1,576
|)
|(234
|)
|(493
|)
|(3,757
|)
|(560
|)
|Changes in fair value of convertible notes
|(5,209
|)
|(37,960
|)
|(5,662
|)
|866
|(105,419
|)
|(15,724
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(73,763
|)
|(132,947
|)
|(19,829
|)
|(208,145
|)
|(339,663
|)
|(50,662
|)
|Income tax expenses
|-
|(13
|)
|(2
|)
|(484
|)
|(13
|)
|(2
|)
|Net loss
|(73,763
|)
|(132,960
|)
|(19,831
|)
|(208,629
|)
|(339,676
|)
|(50,664
|)
|Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|(869
|)
|(1,588
|)
|(237
|)
|(2,259
|)
|(939
|)
|(140
|)
|Net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company
|(72,894
|)
|(131,372
|)
|(19,594
|)
|(206,370
|)
|(338,737
|)
|(50,524
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per Ordinary Share
|(2.24
|)
|(4.04
|)
|(0.60
|)
|(6.34
|)
|(10.42
|)
|(1.55
|)
|Net loss
|(73,763
|)
|(132,960
|)
|(19,831
|)
|(208,629
|)
|(339,676
|)
|(50,664
|)
|Other comprehensive income/(loss)
|Fair value changes of convertible notes due to instrument-specific credit risk, net of nil income taxes
|(2,683
|)
|-
|-
|(2,539
|)
|-
|-
|Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes
|6,406
|14,501
|2,162
|9,583
|48,727
|7,268
|Total comprehensive loss
|(70,040
|)
|(118,459
|)
|(17,669
|)
|(201,585
|)
|(290,949
|)
|(43,396
|)
|Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|(869
|)
|(1,588
|)
|(237
|)
|(2,259
|)
|(939
|)
|(140
|)
|Comprehensive loss attributable to shareholders of the Company
|(69,171
|)
|(116,871
|)
|(17,432
|)
|(199,326
|)
|(290,010
|)
|(43,256
|)
|TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
|For the three months ended Sep 30,
|For the nine months ended Sep 30,
|2025
|2026
|2025
|2026
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(1,713
|)
|(41,602
|)
|(6,205
|)
|(3,107
|)
|(31,178
|)
|(4,650
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(13,602
|)
|(18,632
|)
|(2,779
|)
|(66,975
|)
|(39,273
|)
|(5,858
|)
|Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
|(3,326
|)
|63,595
|9,485
|46,787
|68,228
|10,176
|Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash
|(788
|)
|(2,249
|)
|(335
|)
|(1,613
|)
|(5,321
|)
|(793
|)
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash
|(19,429
|)
|1,112
|166
|(24,908
|)
|(7,544
|)
|(1,125
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of the period
|178,758
|121,055
|18,056
|184,237
|129,711
|19,347
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of the period
|159,329
|122,167
|18,222
|159,329
|122,167
|18,222
|TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
|(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)
|A. Company owned and operated store contribution
|For the three months ended Sep 30,
|For the nine months ended Sep 30,
|2025
|2026
|2025
|2026
|RMB
|% of Revenues - company owned and operated stores
|RMB
|US$
|% of Revenues - company owned and operated stores
|RMB
|% of Revenues - company owned and operated stores
|RMB
|US$
|% of Revenues - company owned and operated stores
|Revenues - company owned and operated stores
|282,884
|100.0
|234,997
|35,051
|100.0
|819,515
|100.0
|663,068
|98,899
|100.0
|Food and packaging costs - company owned and operated stores
|(86,538
|)
|(30.6
|)
|(71,327
|)
|(10,639
|)
|(30.4
|)
|(248,817
|)
|(30.4
|)
|(192,754
|)
|(28,750
|)
|(29.1
|)
|Rental expenses - company owned and operated stores
|(55,133
|)
|(19.5
|)
|(39,260
|)
|(5,856
|)
|(16.7
|)
|(168,252
|)
|(20.5
|)
|(134,402
|)
|(20,047
|)
|(20.3
|)
|Payroll and employee benefits - company owned and operated stores
|(48,532
|)
|(17.2
|)
|(44,739
|)
|(6,673
|)
|(19.0
|)
|(148,779
|)
|(18.2
|)
|(133,439
|)
|(19,903
|)
|(20.1
|)
|Delivery costs - company owned and operated stores
|(37,243
|)
|(13.2
|)
|(33,284
|)
|(4,964
|)
|(14.2
|)
|(97,622
|)
|(11.9
|)
|(89,519
|)
|(13,351
|)
|(13.5
|)
|Other operating expenses - company owned and operated stores
|(24,142
|)
|(8.5
|)
|(21,791
|)
|(3,250
|)
|(9.3
|)
|(62,584
|)
|(7.6
|)
|(57,396
|)
|(8,561
|)
|(8.7
|)
|Store depreciation and amortization
|(26,570
|)
|(9.4
|)
|(19,550
|)
|(2,916
|)
|(8.3
|)
|(81,717
|)
|(10.0
|)
|(61,542
|)
|(9,179
|)
|(9.3
|)
|Franchise and royalty expenses - company owned and operated stores
|(9,510
|)
|(3.3
|)
|(8,269
|)
|(1,233
|)
|(3.5
|)
|(27,345
|)
|(3.3
|)
|(22,917
|)
|(3,418
|)
|(3.4
|)
|Fully-burdened gross loss - company owned and operated stores
|(4,784
|)
|(1.7
|)
|(3,223
|)
|(480
|)
|(1.4
|)
|(15,601
|)
|(1.9
|)
|(28,901
|)
|(4,310
|)
|(4.4
|)
|Store depreciation and amortization
|26,570
|9.4
|19,550
|2,916
|8.3
|81,717
|10.0
|61,542
|9,179
|9.3
|Company owned and operated store contribution
|21,786
|7.7
|16,327
|2,436
|6.9
|66,116
|8.1
|32,641
|4,869
|4.9
|Company owned and operated store contribution margin
|7.7
|%
|7.7
|%
|6.9
|%
|6.9
|%
|6.9
|%
|8.1
|%
|8.1
|%
|4.9
|%
|4.9
|%
|4.9
|%
|B. Adjusted general and administrative expenses
|For the three months ended Sep 30,
|For the nine months ended Sep 30,
|2025
|2026
|2025
|2026
|RMB
|% of Total Revenues
|RMB
|US$
|% of Total Revenues
|RMB
|% of Total Revenues
|RMB
|US$
|% of Total Revenues
|General and administrative expenses
|(51,799
|)
|(14.5
|)
|(62,429
|)
|(9,313
|)
|(21.3
|)
|(141,307
|)
|(14.0
|)
|(152,734
|)
|(22,782
|)
|(18.5
|)
|Adjusted for:
|Share-based compensation expenses
|566
|0.2
|229
|34
|0.1
|2,391
|0.2
|2,065
|308
|0.3
|Professional fees related to financing programs
|-
|-
|12,025
|1,794
|4.1
|1,007
|0.1
|12,025
|1,794
|1.5
|Impairment losses of rental deposits
|3,954
|1.1
|(491
|)
|(73
|)
|(0.2
|)
|8,850
|0.9
|4,949
|738
|0.6
|Adjusted General and administrative expenses
|(47,279
|)
|(13.2
|)
|(50,666
|)
|(7,558
|)
|(17.3
|)
|(129,059
|)
|(12.8
|)
|(133,695
|)
|(19,942
|)
|(16.1
|)
|Total Revenues
|358,018
|100.0
|293,621
|43,795
|100.0
|1,007,736
|100.0
|823,739
|122,864
|100.0
|C. Adjusted corporate EBITDA and adjusted corporate EBITDA margin
|For the three months ended Sep 30,
|For the nine months ended Sep 30,
|2025
|2026
|2025
|2026
|RMB
|% of Total Revenues
|RMB
|US$
|% of Total Revenues
|RMB
|% of Total Revenues
|RMB
|US$
|% of Total Revenues
|Operating loss
|(65,654
|)
|(18.3
|)
|(89,658
|)
|(13,373
|)
|(30.5
|)
|(198,736
|)
|(19.7
|)
|(220,040
|)
|(32,820
|)
|(26.7
|)
|Adjusted for:
|Depreciation and amortization
|35,900
|10.0
|28,779
|4,292
|9.8
|110,071
|10.9
|89,244
|13,311
|10.8
|Share-based compensation expenses
|566
|0.2
|229
|34
|0.1
|2,391
|0.2
|2,065
|308
|0.3
|Impairment losses of rental deposits
|3,954
|1.1
|(491
|)
|(73
|)
|(0.2
|)
|8,850
|0.9
|4,949
|738
|0.6
|Professional fees related to financing programs
|-
|-
|12,025
|1,794
|4.1
|1,007
|0.1
|12,025
|1,794
|1.5
|Impairment losses of long-lived assets
|7,985
|2.2
|11,754
|1,753
|4.0
|29,088
|2.9
|22,204
|3,312
|2.7
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|2,277
|0.6
|90
|13
|0.0
|5,257
|0.5
|1,204
|180
|0.1
|Adjusted Corporate EBITDA
|(14,972
|)
|(4.2
|)
|(37,272
|)
|(5,560
|)
|(12.7
|)
|(42,072
|)
|(4.2
|)
|(88,349
|)
|(13,177
|)
|(10.7
|)
|Total Revenues
|358,018
|100.0
|293,621
|43,795
|100.0
|1,007,736
|100.0
|823,739
|122,864
|100.0
|D. Adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss margin
|For the three months ended Sep 30,
|For the nine months ended Sep 30,
|2025
|2026
|2025
|2026
|RMB
|% of Total Revenues
|RMB
|US$
|% of Total Revenues
|RMB
|% of Total Revenues
|RMB
|US$
|% of Total Revenues
|Net loss
|(73,763
|)
|(20.6
|)
|(132,960
|)
|(19,831
|)
|(45.3
|)
|(208,629
|)
|(20.7
|)
|(339,676
|)
|(50,664
|)
|(41.2
|)
|Adjusted for:
|Share-based compensation expenses
|566
|0.2
|229
|34
|0.1
|2,391
|0.2
|2,065
|308
|0.3
|Professional fees related to financing programs
|-
|-
|12,025
|1,794
|4.1
|1,007
|0.1
|12,025
|1,794
|1.5
|Impairment losses of long-lived assets
|7,985
|2.2
|11,754
|1,753
|4.0
|29,088
|2.9
|22,204
|3,312
|2.7
|Impairment losses of rental deposits
|3,954
|1.1
|(491
|)
|(73
|)
|(0.2
|)
|8,850
|0.9
|4,949
|738
|0.6
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|2,277
|0.6
|90
|13
|0.0
|5,257
|0.5
|1,204
|180
|0.1
|Changes in fair value of convertible notes
|5,209
|1.5
|37,960
|5,662
|12.9
|(866
|)
|(0.1
|)
|105,419
|15,724
|12.8
|Adjusted Net loss
|(53,772
|)
|(15.0
|)
|(71,393
|)
|(10,648
|)
|(24.4
|)
|(162,902
|)
|(16.2
|)
|(191,810
|)
|(28,608
|)
|(23.2
|)
|Total Revenues
|358,018
|100.0
|293,621
|43,795
|100.0
|1,007,736
|100.0
|823,739
|122,864
|100.0
|E. Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per Ordinary Share
|For the three months ended Sep 30,
|For the nine months ended Sep 30,
|2025
|2026
|2025
|2026
|RMB
|Unadjusted and Adjusted Basic and diluted loss per Ordinary Share RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Unadjusted and Adjusted Basic and diluted loss per Ordinary Share USD
|RMB
|Unadjusted and Adjusted Basic and diluted loss per Ordinary Share RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Unadjusted and Adjusted Basic and diluted loss per Ordinary Share USD
|Net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company
|(72,894
|)
|(2.24
|)
|(131,372
|)
|(19,594
|)
|(0.60
|)
|(206,370
|)
|(6.34
|)
|(338,737
|)
|(50,524
|)
|(1.55
|)
|Adjusted for:
|Share-based compensation expenses
|566
|0.02
|229
|34
|0.00
|2,391
|0.07
|2,065
|308
|0.01
|Professional fees related to financing programs
|-
|-
|12,025
|1,794
|0.06
|1,007
|0.03
|12,025
|1,794
|0.06
|Impairment losses of long-lived assets
|7,985
|0.25
|11,754
|1,753
|0.05
|29,088
|0.90
|22,204
|3,312
|0.10
|Impairment losses of rental deposits
|3,954
|0.12
|(491
|)
|(73
|)
|0.00
|8,850
|0.27
|4,949
|738
|0.02
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|2,277
|0.07
|90
|13
|0.00
|5,257
|0.16
|1,204
|180
|0.01
|Changes in fair value of convertible notes
|5,209
|0.15
|37,960
|5,662
|0.17
|(866
|)
|(0.03
|)
|105,419
|15,724
|0.47
|Adjusted Net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company
|(52,903
|)
|(1.63
|)
|(69,805
|)
|(10,411
|)
|(0.32
|)
|(160,643
|)
|(4.94
|)
|(190,871
|)
|(28,468
|)
|(0.88
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted loss per share
|32,544,164
|N/A
|32,519,377
|32,519,377
|N/A
|32,542,071
|N/A
|32,519,377
|32,519,377
|N/A
|Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per Ordinary Share
|(1.63
|)
|(2.15
|)
|(0.32
|)
|(4.94
|)
|(5.87
|)
|(0.88
|)
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