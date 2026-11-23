(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI and NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH), the parent company of the exclusive master franchisees of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China (“Tims China” or the“Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2026. THIRD QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS



Total revenues of RMB293.6 million (USD43.8 million), representing an 18.0% decrease from the same quarter of 2025.



System sales 1 of RMB369.8 million (USD55.2 million), representing an 11.9% decrease from the same quarter of 2025.



Net new store closures totaled 22 (a net opening of 7 made-to-order (“MTO”) stores and a net closure of 29 non-MTO stores). The Company opened a total of 66 new stores and closed a total of 44 non-performing stores during the third quarter 2026.



Company owned and operated store contribution 2, previously reported as adjusted store EBITDA, was RMB16.3 million (USD2.4 million), compared with RMB21.8 million in the same quarter of 2025.



Company owned and operated store contribution margin 3, previously reported as adjusted store EBITDA margin, was 6.9%, compared with 7.7% in the same quarter of 2025.



Same-store sales growth for system-wide stores was negative 13.4% in the third quarter of 2026, compared with negative 17.8% in the second quarter of 2026



Average daily transactions for company owned and operated stores reached 222 in September 2026, the highest recorded in the past 12 months

Registered loyalty club members totaled 38.2 million as of September 30, 2026, representing a 37.0% year-over-year growth. __________________________ 1 System sales is calculated as the gross merchandise value of sales generated from both company owned and operated stores and franchised stores.

2 Company owned and operated store contribution, is calculated as fully burdened gross profit4 of company owned and operated stores excluding depreciation & amortization.

3 Company owned and operated store contribution margin, is calculated as company owned and operated store contribution as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores.

4 Fully burdened gross profit of company owned and operated stores, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to company owned and operated store contribution, was a loss of RMB3.2 million (USD0.5 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with a loss of RMB4.8 million in the same quarter of 2025. COMPANY MANAGEMENT STATEMENT Mr. John Cheung, CEO of Tims China, stated:“We have always believed that providing superior product offerings and delivering great service is the core of our business. While we're only a few months into our turnaround, we are moving quickly to act on core product enhancement, new product innovations, and customer engagements, and we have seen a positive response, as evidenced by sequential improvement in same-store sales, which declined 13.4% system-wide in the third quarter of 2026 compared with a 17.8% decline in the second quarter. In the third quarter, we saw significant transactions improvement. In September, average daily transactions for company owned and operated stores reached 222, the highest recorded in the past 12 months, driven by strong daypart management especially robust momentum during breakfast. Our immediate priorities are to drive innovation on core platforms and dayparts based on consumer centric criteria; turning membership from underleveraged asset to growth driver; reengineer store unit economics with financial disciplines; fix underperforming estates and stick to rigorous store opening logic. Although operating environment still remains challenging, we believe we are on a good start to solve our underlying issues, restore confidence in our brand in China, and transform the business to sustainable, long-term growth.” Mr. Dong (Albert) Li, CFO of Tims China, commented,“We closed the initial, second and third tranches of additional senior secured convertible notes issued to Tim Hortons Restaurants International GmbH, our brand owner and founding shareholder, in July, September, and October 2026, respectively. With total gross proceeds of US$45.8 million, these three tranches have been and will be used primarily to fund our working capital and ongoing operations, including the repayment of certain bank borrowings.” THIRD QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS Total revenues were RMB293.6 million (USD43.8 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, representing a decrease of 18.0% from RMB358.0 million in the same quarter of 2025. Total revenues comprise:

Revenues from company owned and operated stores were RMB235.0 million (USD35.1 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, representing a decrease of 16.9% from RMB282.9 million in the same quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 13.3% decline in same-store sales for company owned and operated stores in the third quarter of 2026, recycling a high delivery platform subsides program in 2025 and, to a lesser extent, the closure of certain underperforming stores, with the number of company owned and operated stores decreasing from 551 as of September 30, 2025 to 548 as of September 30, 2026. Revenues from company owned and operated stores increased by 6.4% quarter-over-quarter, compared with RMB220.9 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Other revenues were RMB58.6 million (USD8.7 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, representing a decrease of 22.0% from RMB75.1 million in the same quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to lower revenues generated per franchised store as a result of a decline in same-store sales growth for franchised stores, and a decrease in the number of our franchised stores from 479 as of September 30, 2025 to 458 as of September 30, 2026. Company owned and operated store costs and expenses were RMB230.0 million (USD34.3 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, representing a decrease of 17.3% from RMB278.2 million in the same quarter of 2025. Company owned and operated store costs and expenses comprise:



Food and packaging costs were RMB71.3 million (USD10.6 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, representing a decrease of 17.6% from RMB86.5 million in the same quarter of 2025, which was primarily due to a decrease in revenues from company owned and operated stores. As we continued to benefit from higher efficiencies in supply chains and cost reduction on raw materials, food and packaging costs as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores decreased by 0.2 percentage points from 30.6% in the third quarter of 2025 to 30.4% in the same quarter of 2026.



Rental and property management fees were RMB39.3 million (USD5.9 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, representing a decrease of 28.8% from RMB55.1 million in the same quarter of 2025, which was primarily due to the closure of underperforming company-owned and operated stores and lower sales. Rental and property management fees as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores decreased by 2.8 percentage points from 19.5% in the third quarter of 2025 to 16.7% in the same quarter of 2026 as we continued to benefit from continuous rent concessions and relatively lower rent rate for newly opened stores.



Payroll and employee benefits expenses were RMB44.7 million (USD6.7 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, representing a decrease of 7.8% from RMB48.5 million in the same quarter of 2025, which was primarily due to a decrease in revenues from company owned and operated stores. Payroll and employee benefits expenses as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores increased by 1.8 percentage points from 17.2% in the third quarter of 2025 to 19.0% in the same quarter of 2026.



Delivery costs were RMB33.3 million (USD5.0 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, representing a decrease of 10.6% from RMB37.2 million in the same quarter of 2025, which was in line with the 8.7% decrease in delivery orders from 6.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 to 6.3 million in the same quarter of 2026, and a reduction in average delivery costs per order. Delivery costs as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores increased by 1.0 percentage points to 14.2% in the third quarter of 2026, compared with 13.2% in the same quarter of 2025, which was primarily due to a company investment on delivery business in the third quarter of 2026 to mitigate the higher base of last year's food delivery subsides impact.



Other operating expenses were RMB21.8 million (USD3.3 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, representing a decrease of 9.7% from RMB24.1 million in the same quarter of 2025, which was primarily due to a decrease in revenues from company owned and operated stores. Other operating expenses as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores increased by 0.8 percentage points to 9.3% in the third quarter of 2026, compared with 8.5% in the same quarter of 2025 as we incurred higher store maintenance costs during the third quarter of 2026.

Store depreciation and amortization expenses were RMB19.6 million (USD2.9 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, representing a decrease of 26.4% from RMB26.6 million in the same quarter of 2025, which was primarily due to impairment on property and equipment in relation to company owned and operated store closures and the reduced capital expenditures per store as a result of our initiatives to improve store unit economics. Store depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores decreased by 1.1 percentage points to 8.3% in the third quarter of 2026, compared with 9.4% in the same quarter of 2025. Marketing expenses were RMB20.4 million (USD3.0 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, representing an increase of 28.7% from RMB15.8 million in the same quarter of 2025. Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenues increased by 2.5 percentage points from 4.4% in the third quarter of 2025 to 6.9% in the same quarter of 2026 as we spent more marketing efforts to support our business during the third quarter of 2026. General and administrative expenses were RMB62.4 million (USD9.3 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, representing an increase of 20.5% from RMB51.8 million in the same quarter of 2025, primarily due to one-off professional fees incurred in connection with financing programs. As a result of the foregoing, adjusted general and administrative expenses, which excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses of RMB0.2 million (USD0.03 million), (ii) professional fees related to financing programs of RMB12.0 million (USD1.8 million), and (iii) reversal of impairment losses of rental deposits of RMB0.5 million (USD0.1 million), were RMB50.7 million (USD7.6 million), including incremental restructuring cost of RMB6.6 million, representing an increase of 7.2% from RMB47.3 million in the same quarter of 2025. Adjusted general and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenues increased by 4.1 percentage points from 13.2% in the third quarter of 2025 to 17.3% in the same quarter of 2026. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this earnings release. Franchise and royalty expenses were RMB15.7 million (USD2.3 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, representing a decrease of 4.2% from RMB16.4 million in the same quarter of 2025, which was primarily due to a decrease in total revenues. Franchise and royalty expenses as a percentage of total revenues increased by 0.7 percentage points, from 4.6% in the third quarter of 2025 to 5.3% in the same quarter of 2026, as a result of higher royalty rate applicable. Impairment losses of long-lived assets were RMB11.8 million (USD1.8 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with RMB8.0 million in the same quarter of 2025, which was primarily due to an increase in the number of planned closures of underperforming company owned and operated stores during the third quarter of 2026. As a result of the foregoing, operating loss was RMB89.7 million (USD13.4 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with RMB65.7 million in the same quarter of 2025. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA was a loss of RMB37.3 million (USD5.6 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with a loss of RMB15.0 million in the same quarter of 2025. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA margin was negative 12.7% in the third quarter of 2026, compared with negative 4.2% in the same quarter of 2025. Changes in fair value of convertible notes were a loss of RMB38.0 million (USD5.7 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with a loss of RMB5.2 million in the same quarter of 2025. Net loss was RMB133.0 million (USD19.8 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with RMB73.8 million for the same quarter of 2025. Adjusted net loss, which excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses of RMB0.2 million (USD0.03 million); (ii) professional fees related to financing programs of RMB12.0 million (USD1.8 million), (iii) impairment losses of long-lived assets of RMB11.8 million (USD1.8 million), (iv) reversal of impairment losses of rental deposits of RMB0.5 million (USD0.1 million), (v) loss on disposal of property and equipment of RMB0.1 million (USD0.01 million), and (vi) loss from changes in fair value of convertible notes of RMB38.0 million (USD5.7 million), was RMB71.4 million (USD10.6 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with RMB53.8 million for the same quarter of 2025. Adjusted net loss margin was negative 24.4% in the third quarter of 2026, compared with negative 15.0% in the same quarter of 2025. Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share was RMB4.04 (USD0.60) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB2.24 in the same quarter of 2025. Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share was RMB2.15 (USD0.32) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1.63 in the same quarter of 2025. Liquidity As of September 30, 2026, the total amount of the Company's cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash was RMB122.2 million (USD18.2 million), compared with RMB129.7 million as of December 31, 2025. The change was primarily attributable to cash disbursements on business operations and net repayment of certain bank borrowings, partially offset by net proceeds from the issuance of senior secured convertible notes within the third quarter of 2026. KEY OPERATING DATA



For the three months ended or as of Sep 30, Dec 31, Mar 31, June 30, Sep 30, 2025 2025 2026 2026 2026 Total stores 1,030 1,047 1,026 1,028 1,006 Company owned and operated stores 551 562 541 544 548 Franchised stores 479 485 485 484 458 Made to order (MTO) stores 730 770 765 780 787 Non-MTO stores 300 277 261 248 219 Same-store sales growth for system-wide stores 1.3 % -2.4 % -13.2 % -17.8 % -13.4 % Same-store sales growth for company owned and operated stores 3.3 % -1.4 % -12.4 % -17.3 % -13.3 % Registered loyalty club members (in thousands) 27,900 31,021 35,930 37,118 38,229 Company owned and operated store contribution (Renminbi in thousands) 21,786 9,164 3,730 12,584 16,327 Company owned and operated store contribution margin 7.7 % 3.7 % 1.8 % 5.7 % 6.9 %

KEY DEFINITIONS



Same-store sales growth. The percentage change in the sales of stores that have been operating for 12 months or longer during a certain period compared with the same period from the prior year. The same-store sales growth for any period of more than a month equals the arithmetic average of the same-store sales growth of each month covered in the period. If a store was closed for seven days or more during any given month, its sales during that month and the same month in the comparison period are excluded for purposes of measuring same-store sales growth.



Net new store closures. The gross number of stores permanently closed during the period minus the number of new stores opened during the period



System sales. Gross merchandise value of sales generated from both company owned and operated stores and franchised stores.



Company owned and operated store contribution (previously reported as adjusted store EBITDA). Calculated as fully burdened gross profit of company owned and operated stores excluding store depreciation and amortization.



Company owned and operated store contribution margin (previously reported as adjusted store EBITDA margin). Calculated as company owned and operated store contribution as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores.



Adjusted general and administrative expenses. Calculated as general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, professional fees related to financing programs, and impairment losses of rental deposits.



Adjusted corporate EBITDA. Calculated as operating loss excluding professional fees related to financing programs and certain non-cash expenses consisting of depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, impairment losses of long-lived assets, loss on disposal of property and equipment, and impairment losses of rental deposits .



Adjusted corporate EBITDA margin. Calculated as adjusted corporate EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.



Adjusted net loss. Calculated as net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment losses of long-lived assets, loss on disposal of property and equipment, professional fees related to financing programs, i mpairment losses of rental deposits, and changes in fair value of convertible notes.



Adjusted net loss margin. Calculated as adjusted net loss as a percentage of total revenues.

Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share. Calculated as adjusted net loss attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders divided by weighted-average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares.

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TRANSITION

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Hongyu (Sarah) Li as the Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2026. Mr. Dong (Albert) Li will no longer serve as the Chief Financial Officer for personal reasons, effective December 1, 2026, and will remain with the Company in an advisory capacity through December 31, 2026. The appointment reflects the Company's commitment to building a world-class leadership team and will further support the Company's ongoing strategic transformation and its focus on sustainable, profitable growth.

Before joining Tims China, Ms. Hongyu (Sarah) Li was the Chief Financial Officer of Hangzhou Meritland Foods Group, a local food manufacturer operating 300+ bakery chain stores alongside several manufacturing sites supplying snack and packaged foods across China. Prior to that, Sarah served as FP&A Director at Starbucks China, where she led the company's annual operating plan (AOP) process and led the Supply Chain finance and Marketing & Category finance team. In her earlier years, Sarah was Market Intelligence Director at McDonald's China, where she worked on supply chain optimization, product portfolio development, and margin improvement initiatives.

“I'd like to warmly welcome Sarah to the management team,” commented Mr. John Cheung, CEO of Tims China,“Sarah brings with her over 15 years of senior finance experience at both top multinational and sizeable local companies. Her deep understanding of the industry, solid experience in corporate finance and governance, and expertise on operational management will greatly benefit Tims China as we move into the next phase of growth.”

Mr. Cheung added,“On behalf of the Company and the management team, I would like to thank Albert for his remarkable leadership and services in the past five years and wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

In November 2026, Tims China was invited to make a flagship appearance at the Canadian National Pavilion at the 9th China International Import Expo (“CIIE”) in Shanghai. Inside the pavilion, which brought together the best of Canada, Tims China stood out with its signature warm red branding and freshly ground coffee, delivering Chinese and international guests the warm experience of a“national coffee brand”, a welcoming taste of home, and the richness of China-Canada friendship.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, namely company owned and operated store contribution, company owned and operated store contribution margin, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted corporate EBITDA, adjusted corporate EBITDA margin, adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss margin, and adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company defines (i) company owned and operated store contribution as fully burdened gross profit of company owned and operated stores excluding depreciation and amortization; (ii) company owned and operated store contribution margin as company owned and operated store contribution as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores; (iii) adjusted general and administrative expenses as general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, professional fees related to financing programs, and impairment losses of rental deposits; (iv) adjusted corporate EBITDA as operating loss excluding professional fees related to financing programs and certain non-cash expenses consisting of depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, impairment losses of long-lived assets , loss on disposal of property and equipment and impairment losses of rental deposits; (v) adjusted corporate EBITDA margin as adjusted corporate EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues; (vi) adjusted net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment losses of long-lived assets , loss on disposal of property and equipment, professional fees related to financing programs, impairment losses of rental deposits , and changes in fair value of convertible notes; (vii) adjusted net loss margin as adjusted net loss as a percentage of total revenues; and (viii) adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share as adjusted net loss attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders divided by weighted-average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares . The Company believes company owned and operated store contribution, company owned and operated store contribution margin, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted corporate EBITDA, adjusted corporate EBITDA margin, adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss margin, and adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share enhance investors' overall understanding of its financial performance and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. For reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled,“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures.” The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

EXCHANGE RATE INFORMATION

This earnings release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.7045 to USD1.00, the exchange rate in effect on September 30, 2026 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any rate or at all.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will hold a conference call today, on Monday, November 23, 2026, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (on Monday, November 23, 2026, at 9:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results.

Participants are strongly encouraged to pre-register for the conference call, by using the weblink provided below.

Participants may also view the live webcast by registering through below weblink:





The webcast features a 'Submit Your Question' tab at the top, where you will have the opportunity to submit your questions before and during the call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's Investor Relations website at under“Events and Presentations”.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this earnings release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as the Company's ability to further grow its business and store network, optimize its cost structure, improve its operational efficiency, and achieve profitable growth. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or other performance metrics. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“potentially,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“could,”“would,”“project,”“target,”“plan,”“expect,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and subject to material change. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include various factors beyond management's control, including, but not limited to, general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, and other filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

ABOUT TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH) (“Tims China”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisees of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

The Company's philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit .

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE TIM HORTONS® BRAND

The TIM HORTONS® brand and related trademarks are used by Tims China pursuant to a franchise agreement with Tim Hortons Restaurants International GmbH and its affiliates (collectively, the“Identified Persons”). The Identified Persons are entities entirely separate and distinct from Tims China and its subsidiaries (the“Group”). No Identified Person exercises any control over the business, operations, finances or management of the Group, and no Identified Person is responsible for any obligations or liabilities of the Group. The holding by Tim Hortons Restaurants International GmbH of senior secured convertible notes issued by the Company does not make any Identified Person responsible for, and should not be read as an endorsement by any Identified Person of, the Company's business plans, financial condition or results, or any statement in this earnings release.

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TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares) As of December 31, 2025 September 30, 2026 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 121,795 112,207 16,736 Restricted Cash 7,916 9,960 1,486 Amount due from related parties 195 - - Accounts receivable, net 17,692 10,308 1,537 Inventories 36,793 46,349 6,913 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 142,235 119,069 17,760 Total current assets 326,626 297,893 44,432 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 332,070 262,715 39,185 Intangible assets, net 81,014 69,638 10,387 Operating lease right-of-use assets 348,916 264,955 39,519 Other non-current assets 88,051 111,447 16,622 Total non-current assets 850,051 708,755 105,713 Total assets 1,176,677 1,006,648 150,145 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'EQUITY Current liabilities: Bank borrowings, current 395,088 379,640 56,625 Accounts payable 199,152 180,817 26,969 Contract liabilities 37,197 29,084 4,338 Amount due to related parties 17,414 14,057 2,097 Convertible notes, at fair value - 877,584 130,895 Operating lease liabilities 180,806 179,236 26,734 Other current liabilities 172,605 160,207 23,895 Total current liabilities 1,002,262 1,820,625 271,553 Non-current liabilities: Convertible notes, at fair value 1,152,723 538,134 80,265 Contract liabilities 10,133 7,570 1,129 Operating lease liabilities 240,282 157,842 23,543 Other non-current liabilities 7,712 7,085 1,056 Total non-current liabilities 1,410,850 710,631 105,993 Total liabilities 2,413,112 2,531,256 377,546 Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares 10 10 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,821,605 1,824,381 272,113 Accumulated losses (3,102,994 ) (3,441,731 ) (513,346 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 38,393 87,120 12,994 Treasury shares - - - Total deficit attributable to shareholders of the Company (1,242,986 ) (1,530,220 ) (228,238 ) Non-controlling interests 6,551 5,612 837 Total shareholders' deficit (1,236,435 ) (1,524,608 ) (227,401 ) Commitments and Contingencies - - - Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit 1,176,677 1,006,648 150,145





TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data) For the three months ended Sep 30, For the nine months ended Sep 30, 2025 2026 2025 2026 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Company owned and operated stores 282,884 234,997 35,051 819,515 663,068 98,899 Other revenues 75,134 58,624 8,744 188,221 160,671 23,965 Total revenues 358,018 293,621 43,795 1,007,736 823,739 122,864 Costs and expenses, net: Company owned and operated stores Food and packaging 86,538 71,327 10,639 248,817 192,754 28,750 Rental and property management fee 55,133 39,260 5,856 168,252 134,402 20,047 Payroll and employee benefits 48,532 44,739 6,673 148,779 133,439 19,903 Delivery costs 37,243 33,284 4,964 97,622 89,519 13,351 Other operating expenses 24,142 21,791 3,250 62,584 57,396 8,561 Store depreciation and amortization 26,570 19,550 2,916 81,717 61,542 9,179 Company owned and operated store costs and expenses 278,158 229,951 34,298 807,771 669,052 99,791 Costs of other revenues 51,767 42,230 6,299 129,795 112,082 16,717 Marketing expenses 15,824 20,370 3,038 47,159 43,474 6,484 General and administrative expenses 51,799 62,429 9,313 141,307 152,734 22,782 Franchise and royalty expenses 16,363 15,678 2,338 47,348 43,579 6,500 Other operating costs and expenses 120 1,005 150 1,333 2,180 325 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2,277 90 13 5,257 1,204 180 Impairment losses of long-lived assets 7,985 11,754 1,753 29,088 22,204 3,312 Other income 621 228 34 2,586 2,730 407 Total costs and expenses, net 423,672 383,279 57,168 1,206,472 1,043,779 155,684 Operating loss (65,654 ) (89,658 ) (13,373 ) (198,736 ) (220,040 ) (32,820 ) Interest income 1,797 290 43 2,880 1,835 274 Interest expenses (4,255 ) (4,043 ) (603 ) (12,662 ) (12,282 ) (1,832 ) Foreign currency transaction loss (442 ) (1,576 ) (234 ) (493 ) (3,757 ) (560 ) Changes in fair value of convertible notes (5,209 ) (37,960 ) (5,662 ) 866 (105,419 ) (15,724 ) Loss before income taxes (73,763 ) (132,947 ) (19,829 ) (208,145 ) (339,663 ) (50,662 ) Income tax expenses - (13 ) (2 ) (484 ) (13 ) (2 ) Net loss (73,763 ) (132,960 ) (19,831 ) (208,629 ) (339,676 ) (50,664 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (869 ) (1,588 ) (237 ) (2,259 ) (939 ) (140 ) Net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company (72,894 ) (131,372 ) (19,594 ) (206,370 ) (338,737 ) (50,524 ) Basic and diluted loss per Ordinary Share (2.24 ) (4.04 ) (0.60 ) (6.34 ) (10.42 ) (1.55 ) Net loss (73,763 ) (132,960 ) (19,831 ) (208,629 ) (339,676 ) (50,664 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) Fair value changes of convertible notes due to instrument-specific credit risk, net of nil income taxes (2,683 ) - - (2,539 ) - - Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes 6,406 14,501 2,162 9,583 48,727 7,268 Total comprehensive loss (70,040 ) (118,459 ) (17,669 ) (201,585 ) (290,949 ) (43,396 ) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (869 ) (1,588 ) (237 ) (2,259 ) (939 ) (140 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to shareholders of the Company (69,171 ) (116,871 ) (17,432 ) (199,326 ) (290,010 ) (43,256 )





TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended Sep 30, For the nine months ended Sep 30, 2025 2026 2025 2026 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net cash used in operating activities (1,713 ) (41,602 ) (6,205 ) (3,107 ) (31,178 ) (4,650 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,602 ) (18,632 ) (2,779 ) (66,975 ) (39,273 ) (5,858 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (3,326 ) 63,595 9,485 46,787 68,228 10,176 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash (788 ) (2,249 ) (335 ) (1,613 ) (5,321 ) (793 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash (19,429 ) 1,112 166 (24,908 ) (7,544 ) (1,125 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of the period 178,758 121,055 18,056 184,237 129,711 19,347 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of the period 159,329 122,167 18,222 159,329 122,167 18,222





TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data) A. Company owned and operated store contribution For the three months ended Sep 30, For the nine months ended Sep 30, 2025 2026 2025 2026 RMB % of Revenues - company owned and operated stores RMB US$ % of Revenues - company owned and operated stores RMB % of Revenues - company owned and operated stores RMB US$ % of Revenues - company owned and operated stores Revenues - company owned and operated stores 282,884 100.0 234,997 35,051 100.0 819,515 100.0 663,068 98,899 100.0 Food and packaging costs - company owned and operated stores (86,538 ) (30.6 ) (71,327 ) (10,639 ) (30.4 ) (248,817 ) (30.4 ) (192,754 ) (28,750 ) (29.1 ) Rental expenses - company owned and operated stores (55,133 ) (19.5 ) (39,260 ) (5,856 ) (16.7 ) (168,252 ) (20.5 ) (134,402 ) (20,047 ) (20.3 ) Payroll and employee benefits - company owned and operated stores (48,532 ) (17.2 ) (44,739 ) (6,673 ) (19.0 ) (148,779 ) (18.2 ) (133,439 ) (19,903 ) (20.1 ) Delivery costs - company owned and operated stores (37,243 ) (13.2 ) (33,284 ) (4,964 ) (14.2 ) (97,622 ) (11.9 ) (89,519 ) (13,351 ) (13.5 ) Other operating expenses - company owned and operated stores (24,142 ) (8.5 ) (21,791 ) (3,250 ) (9.3 ) (62,584 ) (7.6 ) (57,396 ) (8,561 ) (8.7 ) Store depreciation and amortization (26,570 ) (9.4 ) (19,550 ) (2,916 ) (8.3 ) (81,717 ) (10.0 ) (61,542 ) (9,179 ) (9.3 ) Franchise and royalty expenses - company owned and operated stores (9,510 ) (3.3 ) (8,269 ) (1,233 ) (3.5 ) (27,345 ) (3.3 ) (22,917 ) (3,418 ) (3.4 ) Fully-burdened gross loss - company owned and operated stores (4,784 ) (1.7 ) (3,223 ) (480 ) (1.4 ) (15,601 ) (1.9 ) (28,901 ) (4,310 ) (4.4 ) Store depreciation and amortization 26,570 9.4 19,550 2,916 8.3 81,717 10.0 61,542 9,179 9.3 Company owned and operated store contribution 21,786 7.7 16,327 2,436 6.9 66,116 8.1 32,641 4,869 4.9 Company owned and operated store contribution margin 7.7 % 7.7 % 6.9 % 6.9 % 6.9 % 8.1 % 8.1 % 4.9 % 4.9 % 4.9 % B. Adjusted general and administrative expenses For the three months ended Sep 30, For the nine months ended Sep 30, 2025 2026 2025 2026 RMB % of Total Revenues RMB US$ % of Total Revenues RMB % of Total Revenues RMB US$ % of Total Revenues General and administrative expenses (51,799 ) (14.5 ) (62,429 ) (9,313 ) (21.3 ) (141,307 ) (14.0 ) (152,734 ) (22,782 ) (18.5 ) Adjusted for: Share-based compensation expenses 566 0.2 229 34 0.1 2,391 0.2 2,065 308 0.3 Professional fees related to financing programs - - 12,025 1,794 4.1 1,007 0.1 12,025 1,794 1.5 Impairment losses of rental deposits 3,954 1.1 (491 ) (73 ) (0.2 ) 8,850 0.9 4,949 738 0.6 Adjusted General and administrative expenses (47,279 ) (13.2 ) (50,666 ) (7,558 ) (17.3 ) (129,059 ) (12.8 ) (133,695 ) (19,942 ) (16.1 ) Total Revenues 358,018 100.0 293,621 43,795 100.0 1,007,736 100.0 823,739 122,864 100.0 C. Adjusted corporate EBITDA and adjusted corporate EBITDA margin For the three months ended Sep 30, For the nine months ended Sep 30, 2025 2026 2025 2026 RMB % of Total Revenues RMB US$ % of Total Revenues RMB % of Total Revenues RMB US$ % of Total Revenues Operating loss (65,654 ) (18.3 ) (89,658 ) (13,373 ) (30.5 ) (198,736 ) (19.7 ) (220,040 ) (32,820 ) (26.7 ) Adjusted for: Depreciation and amortization 35,900 10.0 28,779 4,292 9.8 110,071 10.9 89,244 13,311 10.8 Share-based compensation expenses 566 0.2 229 34 0.1 2,391 0.2 2,065 308 0.3 Impairment losses of rental deposits 3,954 1.1 (491 ) (73 ) (0.2 ) 8,850 0.9 4,949 738 0.6 Professional fees related to financing programs - - 12,025 1,794 4.1 1,007 0.1 12,025 1,794 1.5 Impairment losses of long-lived assets 7,985 2.2 11,754 1,753 4.0 29,088 2.9 22,204 3,312 2.7 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2,277 0.6 90 13 0.0 5,257 0.5 1,204 180 0.1 Adjusted Corporate EBITDA (14,972 ) (4.2 ) (37,272 ) (5,560 ) (12.7 ) (42,072 ) (4.2 ) (88,349 ) (13,177 ) (10.7 ) Total Revenues 358,018 100.0 293,621 43,795 100.0 1,007,736 100.0 823,739 122,864 100.0 D. Adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss margin For the three months ended Sep 30, For the nine months ended Sep 30, 2025 2026 2025 2026 RMB % of Total Revenues RMB US$ % of Total Revenues RMB % of Total Revenues RMB US$ % of Total Revenues Net loss (73,763 ) (20.6 ) (132,960 ) (19,831 ) (45.3 ) (208,629 ) (20.7 ) (339,676 ) (50,664 ) (41.2 ) Adjusted for: Share-based compensation expenses 566 0.2 229 34 0.1 2,391 0.2 2,065 308 0.3 Professional fees related to financing programs - - 12,025 1,794 4.1 1,007 0.1 12,025 1,794 1.5 Impairment losses of long-lived assets 7,985 2.2 11,754 1,753 4.0 29,088 2.9 22,204 3,312 2.7 Impairment losses of rental deposits 3,954 1.1 (491 ) (73 ) (0.2 ) 8,850 0.9 4,949 738 0.6 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2,277 0.6 90 13 0.0 5,257 0.5 1,204 180 0.1 Changes in fair value of convertible notes 5,209 1.5 37,960 5,662 12.9 (866 ) (0.1 ) 105,419 15,724 12.8 Adjusted Net loss (53,772 ) (15.0 ) (71,393 ) (10,648 ) (24.4 ) (162,902 ) (16.2 ) (191,810 ) (28,608 ) (23.2 ) Total Revenues 358,018 100.0 293,621 43,795 100.0 1,007,736 100.0 823,739 122,864 100.0 E. Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per Ordinary Share For the three months ended Sep 30, For the nine months ended Sep 30, 2025 2026 2025 2026 RMB Unadjusted and Adjusted Basic and diluted loss per Ordinary Share RMB RMB US$ Unadjusted and Adjusted Basic and diluted loss per Ordinary Share USD RMB Unadjusted and Adjusted Basic and diluted loss per Ordinary Share RMB RMB US$ Unadjusted and Adjusted Basic and diluted loss per Ordinary Share USD Net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company (72,894 ) (2.24 ) (131,372 ) (19,594 ) (0.60 ) (206,370 ) (6.34 ) (338,737 ) (50,524 ) (1.55 ) Adjusted for: Share-based compensation expenses 566 0.02 229 34 0.00 2,391 0.07 2,065 308 0.01 Professional fees related to financing programs - - 12,025 1,794 0.06 1,007 0.03 12,025 1,794 0.06 Impairment losses of long-lived assets 7,985 0.25 11,754 1,753 0.05 29,088 0.90 22,204 3,312 0.10 Impairment losses of rental deposits 3,954 0.12 (491 ) (73 ) 0.00 8,850 0.27 4,949 738 0.02 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2,277 0.07 90 13 0.00 5,257 0.16 1,204 180 0.01 Changes in fair value of convertible notes 5,209 0.15 37,960 5,662 0.17 (866 ) (0.03 ) 105,419 15,724 0.47 Adjusted Net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company (52,903 ) (1.63 ) (69,805 ) (10,411 ) (0.32 ) (160,643 ) (4.94 ) (190,871 ) (28,468 ) (0.88 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted loss per share 32,544,164 N/A 32,519,377 32,519,377 N/A 32,542,071 N/A 32,519,377 32,519,377 N/A Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per Ordinary Share (1.63 ) (2.15 ) (0.32 ) (4.94 ) (5.87 ) (0.88 )



