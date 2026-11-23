Zscaler Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results
|ZSCALER, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|October 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|Revenue
|$
|949,326
|$
|788,112
|Cost of revenue (1) (2) (3)
|217,592
|184,753
|Gross profit
|731,734
|603,359
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing (1) (2) (3)
|425,708
|373,562
|Research and development (1) (2) (3)
|263,847
|200,498
|General and administrative (1) (3) (4) (5)
|75,421
|65,661
|Total operating expenses
|764,976
|639,721
|Loss from operations
|(33,242
|)
|(36,362
|)
|Interest income
|37,586
|33,154
|Interest expense (6)
|(3,276
|)
|(2,127
|)
|Other expense, net
|(2,724
|)
|(3,039
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(1,656
|)
|(8,374
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|25,779
|3,241
|Net loss
|$
|(27,435
|)
|$
|(11,615
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
|163,121
|158,596
|(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes:
|Cost of revenue
|$
|25,741
|$
|19,982
|Sales and marketing
|83,493
|71,568
|Research and development
|101,901
|75,236
|General and administrative
|26,749
|26,975
|Total
|$
|237,884
|$
|193,761
|(2) Includes amortization expense of acquired intangible assets:
|Cost of revenue
|$
|8,342
|$
|5,692
|Sales and marketing
|4,262
|2,941
|Research and development
|-
|-
|Total
|$
|12,604
|$
|8,633
|(3) Includes restructuring and other charges:
|Cost of revenue
|$
|899
|$
|750
|Sales and marketing
|7,822
|2,809
|Research and development
|3,066
|1,182
|General and administrative
|1,094
|-
|Total
|$
|12,881
|$
|4,741
|(4)Includes acquisition-related expenses:
|$
|-
|$
|1,083
|(5)Includes litigation-related expenses:
|$
|90
|$
|-
|(6)Includes amortization of debt issuance costs:
|$
|2,048
|$
|2,038
|ZSCALER, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|October 31,
|July 31,
| 2026
| 2026
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,195,326
|$
|928,354
|Short-term investments
|2,695,915
|2,545,797
|Accounts receivable, net
|624,987
|1,149,073
|Deferred contract acquisition costs
|220,244
|215,577
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|162,354
|192,432
|Total current assets
|4,898,826
|5,031,233
|Property and equipment, net
|856,108
|753,001
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|130,988
|137,231
|Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent
|398,310
|402,423
|Acquired intangible assets, net
|201,751
|214,355
|Goodwill
|1,217,831
|1,218,098
|Other noncurrent assets
|104,006
|110,373
|Total assets
|$
|7,807,820
|$
|7,866,714
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|49,160
|$
|47,972
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|191,222
|133,304
|Accrued compensation
|166,270
|234,640
|Deferred revenue
|2,253,999
|2,480,501
|Operating lease liabilities
|63,987
|64,894
|Total current liabilities
|2,724,638
|2,961,311
|Convertible senior notes
|1,696,705
|1,696,355
|Deferred revenue, noncurrent
|428,161
|445,272
|Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|89,458
|94,575
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|75,452
|70,940
|Total liabilities
|5,014,414
|5,268,453
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|164
|163
|Additional paid-in capital
|4,114,023
|3,874,379
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(40,609
|)
|(23,544
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,280,172
|)
|(1,252,737
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,793,406
|2,598,261
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|7,807,820
|$
|7,866,714
|ZSCALER, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|October 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|Net loss
|$
|(27,435
|)
|$
|(11,615
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|38,296
|32,651
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|12,604
|8,633
|Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs
|59,281
|48,082
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|2,048
|2,038
|Operating lease costs
|23,269
|18,445
|Stock-based compensation
|233,086
|188,593
|Amortization (accretion) of investments purchased at a premium (discount)
|54
|(1,905
|)
|Unrealized losses on hedging transactions, net
|3,435
|3,033
|Deferred income taxes
|2,465
|(3,698
|)
|Other
|1,892
|1,234
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable
|522,715
|482,861
|Deferred contract acquisition costs
|(59,835
|)
|(43,660
|)
|Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets
|26,363
|(17,322
|)
|Accounts payable
|(3,786
|)
|(2,942
|)
|Accrued expenses, other current and noncurrent liabilities
|41,287
|8,409
|Accrued compensation
|(68,370
|)
|(54,816
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(243,613
|)
|(191,132
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(22,713
|)
|(18,609
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|541,043
|448,280
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|Purchases of property, equipment and other assets
|(106,885
|)
|(17,311
|)
|Capitalized internal-use software
|(17,674
|)
|(17,673
|)
|Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|-
|(672,780
|)
|Purchase of strategic investments
|(730
|)
|-
|Proceeds from sales of strategic investments
|3,680
|-
|Purchases of short-term investments
|(359,300
|)
|(896,388
|)
|Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
|85,489
|93,593
|Proceeds from sales of short-term investments
|116,209
|8,348
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(279,211
|)
|(1,502,211
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options
|5,140
|3,984
|Payments for issuance costs related to the 2028 convertible senior notes
|-
|(684
|)
|Purchases of capped calls related to the 2028 convertible senior notes
|-
|(197
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|5,140
|3,103
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|266,972
|(1,050,828
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|928,354
|2,389,023
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|1,195,326
|$
|1,338,195
|ZSCALER, INC.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|October 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|Revenue
|$
|949,326
|$
|788,112
|Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|731,734
|$
|603,359
|Add:
|Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes
|25,741
|19,982
|Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets
|8,342
|5,692
|Restructuring and other charges
|899
|750
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|766,716
|$
|629,783
|GAAP gross margin
|77
|%
|77
|%
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|81
|%
|80
|%
|Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin
|GAAP loss from operations
|$
|(33,242
|)
|$
|(36,362
|)
|Add:
|Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes
|237,884
|193,761
|Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets
|12,604
|8,633
|Restructuring and other charges (1)
|12,881
|4,741
|Acquisition-related expenses
|-
|1,083
|Litigation-related expenses
|90
|-
|Non-GAAP income from operations
|$
|230,217
|$
|171,856
|GAAP operating margin
|(4)
|%
|(5)
|%
|Non-GAAP operating margin
|24
|%
|22
|%
(1)Excludes restructuring-related stock-based compensation expense of $6.1 million for three months ended October 31, 2026 and nil for the three months ended October 31, 2025, which are included under stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes.
|ZSCALER, INC.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|October 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|Non-GAAP Net Income per Share, Diluted
|Net loss
|$
|(27,435
|)
|$
|(11,615
|)
|Add: GAAP provision for income taxes
|25,779
|3,241
|GAAP loss before income taxes
|(1,656
|)
|(8,374
|)
|Add:
|Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes
|237,884
|193,761
|Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets
|12,604
|8,633
|Restructuring and other charges (1)
|12,881
|4,741
|Acquisition-related expenses
|-
|1,083
|Litigation-related expenses
|90
|-
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|2,048
|2,038
|Non-GAAP net income before income taxes
|263,851
|201,882
|Non-GAAP provision for income taxes
|55,409
|42,395
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|208,442
|$
|159,487
|GAAP provision for income taxes
|$
|25,779
|$
|3,241
|Add: Income tax and other tax adjustments
|29,630
|39,154
|Non-GAAP provision for income taxes
|$
|55,409
|$
|42,395
|Non-GAAP effective tax rate
|21
|%
|21
|%
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|208,442
|$
|159,487
|Add: Non-GAAP interest expense, net of tax related to the convertible senior notes
|-
|-
|Numerator used in computing non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
|$
|208,442
|$
|159,487
|GAAP net loss per share, diluted
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes
|1.40
|1.16
|Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets
|0.07
|0.05
|Restructuring and other charges
|0.08
|0.03
|Acquisition-related expenses
|-
|0.01
|Litigation-related expenses
|-
|-
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|0.01
|0.01
|Income tax and other tax adjustments
|(0.17
|)
|(0.24
|)
|Non-GAAP interest expense, net of tax related to the convertible senior notes
|-
|-
|Adjustment to total fully diluted earnings per share (2)
|0.01
|0.01
|Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
|$
|1.23
|$
|0.96
|Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share, diluted
|163,121
|158,596
|Add: Outstanding potentially dilutive equity incentive awards
|2,681
|3,994
|Add: Convertible senior notes
|3,925
|3,925
|Less: Antidilutive impact of capped call transactions (3)
|-
|-
|Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
|169,727
|166,515
___________
(1) Excludes restructuring-related stock-based compensation expense of $6.1 million for three months ended October 31, 2026 and nil for the three months ended October 31, 2025, which are included under stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes.
(2) The sum of the fully diluted earnings per share impact of individual reconciling items may not total to fully diluted non-GAAP net income per share due to the weighted-average shares used in computing the GAAP net loss per share differs from the weighted-average shares used in computing the non-GAAP net income per share, and due to rounding of the individual reconciling items. The GAAP net loss per share calculation uses a lower share count as it excludes potentially dilutive shares, which are included in calculating the non-GAAP net income per share.
(3) We exclude the in-the-money portion of the convertible senior notes for non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares as they are covered by our capped call transactions. Our outstanding capped call transactions are antidilutive under GAAP but are expected to mitigate the dilutive effect of the convertible senior notes and therefore are included in the calculation of non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding. The capped calls have an antidilutive impact when the average stock price of our common stock in a given period is higher than their exercise price.
|ZSCALER, INC.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|October 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|Free Cash Flow
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|541,043
|$
|448,280
|Less:
|Purchases of property, equipment and other assets
|(106,885
|)
|(17,311
|)
|Capitalized internal-use software
|(17,674
|)
|(17,673
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|416,484
|$
|413,296
|Free Cash Flow Margin
|Net cash provided by operating activities, as a percentage of revenue
|57
|%
|57
|%
|Less:
|Purchases of property, equipment and other assets, as a percentage of revenue
|(11)
|%
|(2)
|%
|Capitalized internal-use software, as a percentage of revenue
|(2)
|%
|(3)
|%
|Free cash flow margin
|44
|%
|52
|%
ZSCALER, INC.
Explanation of Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, as it has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In particular, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP has been included in this press release. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to ARR, so we have not reconciled the ARR data included to any GAAP measure. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
Expenses Excluded from Non-GAAP Measures
Stock-based compensation expense is excluded primarily because it is a non-cash expense that management believes is not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. Employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, which is a cash expense, are excluded because these are tied to the timing and size of the exercise or vesting of the underlying equity incentive awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets and amortization of debt issuance costs from the convertible senior notes are excluded because these are non-cash expenses and are not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. Acquisition-related expenses incurred with business acquisitions are excluded because these are not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. Restructuring and other charges includes severance and termination benefits in connection with a restructuring plan to streamline operations and to align people, roles and projects to our strategic priorities. These expenses are excluded because they fluctuate in amount and frequency and are not reflective of our core business operating performance.
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin. We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets and restructuring and other charges. We define non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.
Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We define non-GAAP income from operations as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related expenses and litigation-related expenses. We define non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue.
Non-GAAP Net Income per Share, Diluted. We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net loss excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other charges, amortization of debt issuance costs, acquisition-related expenses, litigation-related expenses and the non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment. We define non-GAAP net income per share, diluted, as non-GAAP net income plus the applicable non-GAAP interest expense related to the convertible senior notes divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding. The weighted-average diluted shares outstanding includes the effect of potentially diluted common stock equivalents outstanding during the period and the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible senior notes.
Annual Recurring Revenue. ARR refers to the next 12 months of revenue from subscription contracts as of the measurement date. To establish ARR for a customer, we assume that any contract expiring during the next 12 months will be renewed under the existing terms.
Bookings. We define bookings as the total customer contract value over the entire duration of each such customer contract. This includes all recurring subscription fees committed for the full term of each such customer contract.
Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, equipment and other assets and capitalized internal-use software. We define free cash flow margin as free cash flow divided by revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our operations that, after the investments in property, equipment and other assets and capitalized internal-use software, can be used for strategic initiatives.
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