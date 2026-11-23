Dani Hill

The former Puncak Dani estate returns after an eight-month restoration, with The Mansion and Villa Dani reopening as Dani Hill by Accel Collections

- Deryck Teng, CEO and Founder of Accel CollectionGENTING HIGHLANDS, PAHANG, MALAYSIA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Mansion, a heritage French style manor in Genting Highlands that has hosted family holidays and weddings for decades, has reopened after an eight-month restoration. Its original architecture, character and craftsmanship were carefully preserved.The estate, formerly known as Puncak Dani, sits beside the Awana Genting golf course, about 45 minutes from Kuala Lumpur. It now operates as Dani Hill by Accel Collection.A NEW CHAPTERIn January 2026, Accel Group, the Malaysian hospitality company behind the Accel Collection, began a major renovation and touch-up of the heritage Mansion and its grounds, restoring what made them special rather than replacing it. The work was completed in August 2026. The estate reopened as Dani Hill by Accel Collection, and its second house, Dani Lodge, became Villa Dani.A SANDWICH-BUILT HOUSEThe Mansion's walls are unusual. They are not a single layer of brick and plaster. Instead, each wall has a brick core sandwiched between layers of cement board.This layered build suits the highland climate, where temperatures stay between 18 and 22 degrees Celsius and mist often rolls in during the afternoon. The brick core absorbs heat and releases it slowly, which keeps the rooms comfortable on cool nights. The cement board shields the brick from moisture and damp, and unlike timber it does not rot, warp or attract termites.The layers also keep sound out, so the house stays quiet even when the estate is busy. Cement board does not burn, which adds a measure of fire safety to an older building.The walls were found to be in sound condition. Even so, every repair was made with care so the layers would keep working together as the house was designed to.RESTORED TO ITS ORIGINAL LINESThe restoration team returned the steep pitched roof, dormer windows, tall arched French windows and white façade to their original form. Inside, panelled walls, ceiling mouldings and window frames were repaired and refinished by hand. Any part that could not be saved was replaced with a match for the original.The bedrooms and bathrooms were updated with modern comforts, but the character of the house was not changed.The aim of the project was to preserve The Mansion's heritage and its distinctive architecture so that more generations can appreciate them. The estate will continue to be maintained to protect its original features for years to come."We chose to restore The Mansion, not replace it. The house was built for the highlands, and our job was to let it keep doing what it was designed to do, for the next generation of guests," said Deryck Teng, CEO and founder of Accel Collection.The Mansion and Villa Dani are once again open to guests as Accel-hosted residences. Each stay is looked after by a dedicated Accel host, and every stay is arranged privately and curated for each group, including dining inside The Mansion.Dani Hill has long been a wedding destination for couples from Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia. It hosts one wedding a day, and garden events can take up to 300 guests. Traditional Chinese tea ceremonies can be held inside The Mansion. The estate also hosts corporate retreats and offsites of up to 30 people.Dani Hill is part of the Accel Collection, which also includes Rompin House in Fraser's Hill.About Dani Hill by Accel CollectionDani Hill by Accel Collection is a private heritage estate in Genting Highlands, Malaysia, about 45 minutes from Kuala Lumpur. Its two Accel-hosted residences, The Mansion and Villa Dani, host private stays, weddings and corporate retreats. More information is available at

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Restored, Not Replaced: Genting Highlands Heritage Manor Reopens as Dani Hill by Accel Collections News Provided By Accel Group November 23, 2026, 10:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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