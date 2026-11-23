NV, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Founder of EsenCial Health and Financial Wellness Draws on More Than Two Decades in Healthcare to Teach Financial Literacy, Retirement Planning, and Long-Term Wealth BuildingLas Vegas, Nevada – Nydia Silvera is a healthcare and financial services professional and the founder of EsenCial Health and Financial Wellness Consulting, a venture designed to teach young professionals, especially those in healthcare, about financial literacy, retirement planning, and long-term wealth building. A registered nurse who holds a Master of Science in Nursing, she brings more than two decades of healthcare experience to her work. Her career began in 2000, when she started as a Certified Nursing Assistant, and she steadily advanced through the nursing ranks into director-level leadership. She later transitioned into a role with a medical device company that keeps her closely connected to hospital operations. Originally from Jamaica, Nydia brings the perspective of an immigrant who built her career from the ground up.Nydia's academic foundation complements her hands-on experience. She earned a BSN from State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota and a Master's degree in Nursing Management and Leadership from Western Governors University. Over the course of her career, she has worked as a registered nurse, healthcare leader, project manager, consultant, and educator, and she is a member of the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care. In recent years, she has expanded into financial services, earning her Life and Health Insurance License through the Nevada Division of Insurance.The path from nursing to financial services grew out of what Nydia observed at the bedside and beyond. In an article published on her Influential Women profile, What Healthcare Taught Me About Wealth, Wellness, and Legacy, she reflects on how quickly circumstances can change for patients and families, and on how many intelligent, hardworking people had never been taught how money really works. She came to see financial wellness as part of overall wellness, much as good nursing care looks at the whole person rather than only the symptoms. Her purpose in financial services, she explains, was never simply to discuss products but to teach. When people understand their options, they gain the confidence to make informed decisions.Nydia attributes her success to a natural instinct to help others, combined with the steady persistence that carried her from her early days as a CNA to director-level positions. The unwavering support of her family and her refusal to quit, even during difficult seasons, have been the foundation of everything she has achieved. The best career advice she has received echoes that outlook: life is long, and one should never quit. Things do not happen all at once, and she has learned to keep moving forward, trusting that persistence and patience will eventually pay off.For young women entering her industry, Nydia emphasizes financial education as early as possible. She encourages them to understand retirement savings, protection strategies, and how to make their money work for them. She also urges them to plan their careers intentionally and to protect their financial future from the very start. In a video interview for the Influential Women series Bold. Brilliant. Unstoppable, she added that rejection is part of any journey toward a dream. Her counsel is to keep moving, keep pushing, and keep knocking on doors until the right one opens.Nydia sees one of the biggest challenges in her field as the lack of financial literacy among young healthcare professionals, many of whom overlook retirement planning and protective financial strategies. She views that gap as a genuine opportunity as well. Accessible financial education and community outreach can help close it. Empowering young healthcare workers and women to take control of their financial futures has become both her personal mission and her professional calling.Family comes first for Nydia, both in her personal life and in how she approaches her work. She is deeply committed to helping and teaching others and to making a tangible difference in people's lives, with perseverance tying those values together. For her, being an influential woman means setting a strong example and serving as a good mentor and role model for the people she has the privilege of working with. She also believes that true support is not always about having the answer. Sometimes it is simply about being present and creating a safe space where someone feels heard, understood, and free to be vulnerable.Her understanding of wealth has evolved over the years as well. Nydia now sees wealth as a means of creating choices, such as retiring with dignity, helping a child begin life with greater opportunity, or caring for an aging parent. She regards leadership as the responsibility to leave people more capable, confident, and prepared, and she believes every family has a legacy that lives in the values and knowledge passed down through generations.Nydia has built a career on service, persistence, and a deep commitment to helping others prepare for the future. She views her move from healthcare into financial services not as a change of direction but as an extension of the same calling. In her view, the greatest legacy is not what a person accumulates but what they teach, whom they serve, and the lives they prepare for tomorrow, a principle that guides Nydia Silvera as she helps healthcare professionals and families build lasting financial confidence.Learn More about Nydia Silvera:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Nydia Silvera Bridges Healthcare and Financial Wellness to Help Professionals Build Lasting Security News Provided By Influential Women November 23, 2026, 10:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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