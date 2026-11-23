IL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vice Dean for Academic Administration and Finance in the Biological Sciences Division at the University of Chicago, She Pairs Financial Discipline With a Lifelong Commitment to Developing LeadersElizabeth“Bess” Wildman is a seasoned academic healthcare administrator and financial leader who serves as Vice Dean for Academic Administration and Finance in the Biological Sciences Division at the University of Chicago. With more than three decades of experience in healthcare administration, she oversees a broad portfolio spanning finance, human resources, information technology, clinical operations, and grants administration. Her work helps advance the institution's missions of patient care, education, and research. Bess brings strategic and financial discipline to complex academic medical operations, along with a strong commitment to authenticity, collaboration, and organizational development.Bess began her career in banking operations before moving into healthcare after earning her MBA from the Wake Forest University School of Business. She also holds a BA from the University of Virginia. Since entering the field, she has held leadership positions at multiple academic medical centers. Along the way, she has built significant experience with faculty practice plans and complex healthcare operations. That combination of financial training and operational depth has shaped the steady, strategic approach she brings to her current role. Her early grounding in banking gave her a practical understanding of financial operations that continues to inform her leadership of a large and varied administrative portfolio.Bess attributes her success to people. She has always been committed to developing others, particularly administrative fellows, and to mentoring her teams so they grow into outstanding leaders. Investing in people, supporting their growth, and helping them reach their full potential has been central to everything she has achieved. She takes particular pride in watching members of her teams become confident, capable leaders in their own right. For Bess, the growth of the people around her is the clearest measure of her own achievement.Her advice to young women entering healthcare administration begins with a frank observation: being a woman leader often requires an additional level of balance. She encourages young women to remain authentic to who they are while recognizing and navigating the different ways society may view women. Bess urges them to challenge inequities without adopting a victim posture. Above all, she tells them to know their value and to refuse to be walked over or overlooked.Bess sees healthcare in a significant period of disruption. Policy changes, the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, public intolerance of rising healthcare costs, and workforce shortages are all reshaping the landscape. At the same time, she views these pressures as a source of important opportunity. Precision medicine, in-home care, AI-enabled healthcare delivery, alternative providers, and new approaches to system-wide learning and workforce development all have the potential to transform the field.People-first leadership stands at the center of her values. Bess places a strong emphasis on developing talent, mentoring others, and helping people become outstanding leaders. Outside of work, family and active engagement in her community matter just as much to her. Together, these priorities guide how she leads, how she supports those around her, and how she contributes to the communities she serves.Her community involvement includes the University of Chicago's South Side community engagement efforts. Bess is also actively engaged with professional and leadership organizations, including the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), Women of Impact, and CHIEF. These affiliations keep her connected to peers across academic medicine. She has also contributed to leadership networks focused on advancing women in healthcare.Across more than three decades, Bess has shown that sound financial stewardship and genuine investment in people can advance together. Her legacy is measured not only in the operations she oversees but in the leaders she has helped develop. For Elizabeth“Bess” Wildman, the lasting meaning of her work lies in a stronger, more equitable healthcare workforce prepared to meet a changing future.Learn More about Elizabeth“Bess” Wildman:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Elizabeth 'Bess' Wildman, Builds People-First Leadership in Academic Healthcare Administration News Provided By Influential Women November 23, 2026, 10:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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