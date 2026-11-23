Holiday Bedding Essentials

Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings make it easier to bring coastal-inspired bedding home for the holidays, whether for gifting, hosting or a bedroom refresh.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the holiday season arrives and homes fill with guests, gifts and long, cozy nights, Harbor House Living is announcing a series of exclusive holiday deals across its collection of luxury bedding. Running through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the seasonal offers give shoppers a timely chance to invest in quality pieces that are designed to last well beyond the holidays.

The coastal California brand is known for bedding made from thoughtfully chosen natural materials, from European flax linen and cotton sateen to TENCELTM lyocell and ethically sourced goose down. This holiday season, those same pieces are available at special prices for a limited time.

"The holidays are when we spend the most time at home and want it to feel its most welcoming," said the Creative Director of Harbor House Living. "Our holiday offers are about making it easier to choose bedding that brings real comfort, the kind you notice every night long after the season ends."

Comfort That Outlasts the Season

Holiday shopping often brings a rush of fast, trend-driven purchases. Harbor House Living is encouraging shoppers to take a different approach this year: using seasonal savings to invest in fewer, better pieces.

According to the brand, quality bedding is one of the most practical holiday purchases because it's used every single day. Fabrics chosen for breathability, softness and durability continue to deliver comfort through every season, making a holiday purchase feel worthwhile all year long.

Holiday Bedding Essentials Worth the Upgrade

The holiday event spans the brand's holiday bedding essentials, from the base layer to the finishing touches.

Sheets are a natural place to start. Smooth cotton sateen offers a soft, silky feel with a subtle sheen, while European flax linen brings a light, naturally textured look that softens with every wash. For warm sleepers, cooling jersey sheets provide a soft, breathable stretch that helps keep the bed comfortable through the night.

For the top of the bed, shoppers can choose from comforters and duvet covers designed for both comfort and style. A white goose down comforter delivers lofty, lightweight warmth for winter nights, while a cooling reversible TENCELTM comforter offers a breathable option for those who run warm. Duvet cover sets in cotton sateen, cotton jacquard and linen blends make it easy to refresh a bedroom's look for the season.

To complete the space, quilts and plush faux fur throws add texture and an extra layer of warmth, perfect for cold evenings on the sofa or layered at the foot of the bed. Together, these pieces reflect the brand's approach to luxury home bedding: natural materials, considered design and comfort that speaks for itself.

Thoughtful Gifts and Guest-Ready Rooms

Bedding also makes a meaningful holiday gift. A soft throw, a set of breathable sheets or a cozy comforter is something recipients use and appreciate every day, making it a thoughtful alternative to short-lived holiday gadgets and novelties.

For those hosting family and friends this season, the holiday offers are a timely opportunity to prepare guest rooms. Fresh sheets, a layered quilt and an extra throw can turn any spare room into a welcoming retreat, helping visitors feel at home from the moment they arrive.

Shoppers are encouraged to plan ahead, as holiday deals are available for a limited time and popular styles and sizes may sell out quickly during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

Availability

Holiday offers are available for a limited time at harborhouseliving. Eligible products, offer details and terms can be found on the website.

About Harbor House Living:

Harbor House Living is a sustainable luxury home furnishing brand store rooted in the spirit of the California coast. Founded on the philosophy that a home should restore as much as it shelters, Harbor House Living offers high-end bedding, linens, and home textiles crafted from responsibly sourced natural materials, from French flax linen and ethically sourced goose down to TENCEL and artisan-quality faux fur. It is the home extension of the Harbor House universe, which also includes a two-star Michelin coastal inn, Harbor House Inn, and a nature and exploration media platform, Harbor House Life.

Shinby Park

Harbor House Living

+1 888-879-8790

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Harbor House Living Announces Exclusive Holiday Deals on Luxury Bedding News Provided By E&E November 23, 2026, 10:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail



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