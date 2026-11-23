FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Derrick and Misty Pafford, founders of All Swept Up Chimney Services, are set to appear on Clean and Thriving TV, where they will share insights on overcoming addiction, rebuilding lives, and growing a successful service business through faith, perseverance, and personal accountability.Clean and Thriving TV is a premium television docuseries spotlighting business owners who overcame addiction and built thriving enterprises, with a focus on resilience, operational growth, and commercial success beyond recovery. You can find out more about the show by going to the website.In this episode, the Paffords will explore their journey from incarceration and addiction to rebuilding their marriage, establishing All Swept Up Chimney Services, and growing their business to approximately $2 million in combined annual revenue across their ventures. They will also discuss creating employment opportunities for people often overlooked by other employers and using their business to support their ministry, Ashes To Glory Ministries.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Clean and Thriving TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.“You are never too far gone! If you have breath in your lungs today there is still an opportunity to turn it around & make something of yourself,” said the Paffords.Derrick and Misty's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

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Derrick Pafford & Misty Pafford to Appear on Clean and Thriving TV News Provided By Inside Success TV November 23, 2026, 10:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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