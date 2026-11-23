Curt Cronin discusses leadership, teamwork and storytelling on Tomorrow, Today.

Curt Cronin discusses why teams succeed as a collective, persisting without a finish line, patience under uncertainty and his move into Broadway.

- Curt CroninSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Curt Cronin, a former U.S. Navy SEAL officer who now produces and invests in Broadway theater. Recorded in London, the conversation covers Cronin's path from a small Illinois farm town to the Navy, what elite military training teaches about teams and leadership, and why he now works to tell stories that help people grow.Cronin says in the episode that he grew up in Dwight, Illinois, the son of a veterinarian, and that he was an Eagle Scout who went to the U.S. Naval Academy with some reluctance. He describes how reading James Webb's novel "A Sense of Honor" during his first year helped him see his own struggles more clearly, and how he later chose the SEALs, a path that drew roughly 100 candidates for 16 openings in his class.Topics covered in the episode include:- Why SEAL training stresses the collective, from swim buddies to boat and log exercises that no one can complete alone- Training to persist when there is no finish line, and how that applies to founding a company- "Saving the space for grace," his term for waiting a little longer in uncertainty before making a decision- Learning from masters, and why people fall to the level of their training under pressure- Adapting his communication style when he moved from military teams to diplomatic work- His work as a Broadway producer and the belief that the best stories let audiences reach their own conclusions- Artificial intelligence (AI) as a useful "rough draft" that still requires human judgment and fact-checkingCronin describes the SEALs' greatest strength as the team rather than the individual. He explains that a crew carrying a boat or a log can perform well only when everyone moves together, and that trusted handoffs between specialists allow a group to accomplish what no one member could. He links that interdependence to the small, autonomous teams common in startups today.Asked what advice he would give students, entrepreneurs and parents, Cronin offered the same answer for each. "Courageously do the thing that you're most afraid of as soon as you possibly can," Cronin said. He added that people should seek out mentors who are far more skilled than they are, because being asked to help is an honor.On technology, Cronin says AI tools shorten his work cycles, but he treats their output as a first draft and checks it with human experts. Natarajan described an AI answer about health statistics that turned out to be wrong and warned against accepting such answers without checking them. "We are so fast-paced, we just want to get the work done. We don't check the reality, and then you become the source of disinformation," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=oH8UJkT5ieAAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Curt CroninCurt Cronin is a former U.S. Navy SEAL officer and a Broadway producer. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, he served 19 years in the Navy, including 13 deployments, according to his speaker biographies. His Broadway producing credits include "Purlie Victorious" and "The Heart of Rock and Roll," according to the Internet Broadway Database. He is also the chief executive of Ridgeline Partners, a consulting firm.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With Former Navy SEAL and Broadway Producer Curt Cronin on the Strength of Teams News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 23, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Technology



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