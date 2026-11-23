New York, United States, November 19, 2026, Bitcoin holders can now access additional decentralised finance opportunities through the Sui blockchain following the mainnet launch of Hashi, a Bitcoin-focused financial protocol designed to connect BTC liquidity with onchain lending and investment applications.

The launch introduces hBTC, a token designed to represent Bitcoin deposited through Hashi on a one-to-one basis. The asset can be used as collateral in lending markets and other financial applications operating on Sui, potentially allowing Bitcoin holders to access DeFi services without selling their underlying holdings. The Block

Background

Bitcoin remains the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, but its use in decentralised finance has historically been more limited than assets native to networks such as Ethereum and Sui.

Wrapped Bitcoin products have attempted to address this limitation by creating blockchain-based representations of BTC that can interact with smart contracts.

However, these products require reliable custody, redemption arrangements and security mechanisms. The design of the underlying infrastructure is particularly important because users depend on the system to maintain the relationship between deposited Bitcoin and the tokens issued on another network.

Hashi aims to connect Bitcoin deposits with financial applications on Sui while maintaining a one-to-one relationship between BTC and hBTC.

Key Developments

Hashi's mainnet launch makes hBTC available for use across participating Sui applications.

The protocol holds deposited Bitcoin on the Bitcoin network and issues an equivalent quantity of hBTC on Sui. According to Sui, the system uses a validator-based design rather than depending on a single centralised operator.

More than 20 partners are involved in developing the surrounding ecosystem, including Anchorage Digital, Fluid, HoneyB and Upshift.

Decentralised lending protocol Fluid has introduced hBTC as collateral for USDC borrowing. This allows eligible users to access stablecoin liquidity against Bitcoin-linked assets.

HoneyB has also opened hBTC and USDC vaults through Upshift, providing additional opportunities for users to access managed onchain strategies.

Institutional access is supported through Porto, Anchorage Digital's self-custody wallet, while BitGo integration and tri-party settlement are planned for early 2027. The Block

Industry Implications

The launch reflects a wider effort to make Bitcoin more useful within decentralised financial markets.

If the infrastructure attracts sufficient liquidity, BTC holders could gain access to lending, collateral management and other DeFi applications without relying exclusively on traditional centralised platforms.

For Sui, the development could strengthen its position as a network supporting cross-ecosystem financial applications.

However, wrapped-asset systems introduce additional risks involving smart contracts, redemption mechanisms, validator operations and liquidity management. A one-to-one issuance model does not independently eliminate those risks.

The next stage will depend on the adoption of hBTC across Sui's lending and vault ecosystem.

Additional institutional integrations, including planned BitGo support, could expand access to the protocol. The ability to maintain reliable redemptions and attract sustained liquidity will be important measures of its long-term performance.