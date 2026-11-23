New York, United States, November 19, 2026, Swiss banking group UBS is advancing its blockchain-based financial services through a production solution developed with Chainlink that brings key processes involved in issuing and managing structured financial products onto blockchain infrastructure.

The initiative uses Chainlink's Runtime Environment to connect smart contracts, market data and existing banking systems. UBS has used the solution to execute important lifecycle activities for a tokenised structured note on Ethereum, demonstrating how traditional financial products can interact with blockchain-based systems without requiring banks to replace their existing infrastructure. PR Newswire

Background

Structured notes are financial instruments whose returns depend on underlying assets, market conditions or predefined investment parameters.

Managing these products can involve multiple processes, including issuance, monitoring, coupon calculations, barrier conditions and settlement instructions.

Many institutions continue to depend on fragmented systems and manual procedures to coordinate these activities.

Tokenisation offers a possible alternative by representing financial instruments on blockchain networks and using smart contracts to automate specific processes.

However, connecting these systems to established banking infrastructure remains a significant challenge. Banks require reliable market information, controlled transaction execution and compatibility with their existing operational processes.

Key Developments

The Chainlink-powered solution connects UBS systems with blockchain infrastructure through the Chainlink Runtime Environment.

The production deployment demonstrated how smart contracts could monitor predefined product conditions and provide verified instructions when relevant lifecycle events occurred.

The system also provides greater visibility into token balances, coupon entitlements, barrier proximity and product status.

According to the announcement, the solution is designed to support the broader lifecycle of tokenised structured notes, including product issuance and ongoing servicing.

UBS already operates its UBS Tokenize services on public blockchain networks, including Ethereum. The new development extends that work by connecting existing banking systems with blockchain-based processes.

Chainlink said future development could include settlement automation through integration with suitable UBS digital money products. PR Newswire

Industry Implications

The collaboration is significant because it addresses a practical challenge facing institutional blockchain adoption.

Financial institutions cannot simply move complex investment products onto a blockchain without considering the systems responsible for monitoring, servicing and settling those products.

By connecting existing banking infrastructure with smart contracts, the solution could reduce manual coordination and improve the consistency of financial product administration.

It may also create opportunities for other banks to develop similar systems for bonds, structured products and tokenised investment instruments.

Nevertheless, automated workflows must meet institutional requirements for data accuracy, cybersecurity, operational controls and regulatory oversight.

What's Next

UBS and Chainlink are expected to continue developing the infrastructure, with settlement automation representing a potential next stage.

The wider industry will be watching whether the approach can support additional financial products and move beyond individual production deployments toward broader institutional use.