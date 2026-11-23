Washington, United States, November 19, 2026, The United States has launched a new multi-agency cybercrime initiative aimed at disrupting criminal networks involved in online scams, cryptocurrency theft and other forms of digital financial fraud. The Threat Disruption Center will coordinate information sharing between federal authorities, state and local agencies, and participating private-sector companies.

Blockchain analytics company TRM Labs has been selected to provide investigative technology for the initiative, giving participating investigators additional tools to trace cryptocurrency transactions and identify networks associated with fraudulent activity. The Block

Background

Cryptocurrency-related financial crime has become a growing concern for law enforcement agencies as scammers increasingly use digital assets to move funds across international borders.

Investment fraud, impersonation schemes, phishing attacks and organised online scam operations can involve multiple wallets, exchanges and blockchain networks.

Traditional investigations may struggle when criminal groups operate across jurisdictions and move money through several financial services.

Blockchain analytics tools can help investigators identify transaction patterns, trace assets and connect wallet activity with broader criminal networks.

However, effective enforcement also requires cooperation between government agencies, cryptocurrency companies, banks and technology platforms.

Key Developments

The Threat Disruption Center brings together more than 30 federal agencies and over 440 state and local partners.

Its objective is to improve coordination between investigators and private companies involved in financial services, payments, cryptocurrency and online platforms.

TRM Labs will provide its Ardence investigative platform, which can help authorities process complaints, analyse cryptocurrency transactions and map networks associated with suspected criminal operations.

The company previously received a federal contract worth approximately $94.66 million to support the project.

The initiative builds on existing government efforts to identify and disrupt cryptocurrency-related fraud.

The FBI's Operation Level Up, launched in 2024, has already notified more than 8,000 potential victims and helped prevent over $500 million in losses, according to figures cited in the reporting.

The FBI's 2025 Internet Crime Report recorded more than $11 billion in reported losses, including approximately $7.2 billion attributed to cryptocurrency investment fraud. The Block

Industry Implications

The initiative highlights the increasing importance of public-private cooperation in cryptocurrency security.

Exchanges and payment providers can help identify suspicious transactions and restrict transfers, while blockchain analytics companies can provide investigators with information about the movement of digital assets.

Social media platforms may also play a role by removing accounts used to target victims.

For the cryptocurrency industry, stronger coordination could improve fraud detection and make it more difficult for criminal networks to move stolen funds through legitimate financial infrastructure.

However, the effectiveness of the programme will depend on accurate intelligence, appropriate legal authorisation and responsible handling of user information.

What's Next

The centre will work to improve information sharing and coordinate investigations involving multiple jurisdictions.

Its performance will be measured by its ability to disrupt criminal operations, identify victims earlier and prevent additional financial losses.