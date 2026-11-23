Singapore, November 19, 2026, The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced the successful issuance of $100 million in tokenised government bills through its Singapore Dollar Test Network, marking another development in the country's efforts to bring distributed ledger technology into mainstream financial markets.

The four-week securities were issued directly in tokenised form and settled using wholesale central bank digital currency. The project involved five major financial institutions and was designed to test how government securities can operate within blockchain-based settlement infrastructure. Monetary Authority of Singapore

Background

Tokenisation is becoming an important area of development for financial institutions seeking to modernise the issuance and settlement of traditional assets.

Government securities are particularly relevant because they are widely used in financial markets as investment instruments and collateral.

Traditional issuance processes often involve separate systems for securities registration, payment settlement and reconciliation.

Distributed ledger infrastructure could simplify some of these processes by recording securities directly on a shared digital network.

Wholesale central bank digital currency provides another important component because it can be used as settlement money between eligible financial institutions.

Key Developments

MAS confirmed that the S$100 million issuance took place on November 6, 2026, using its Singapore Dollar Test Network.

The four-week bills were issued natively on the distributed ledger rather than being issued through conventional channels and tokenised afterwards.

Settlement was completed using wholesale CBDC.

Five primary dealers participated in the auction: DBS, HSBC's Singapore branch, OCBC, Standard Chartered Singapore and United Overseas Bank.

The auction attracted applications exceeding twice the available issuance amount, indicating strong demand among participating institutions.

The securities are scheduled to mature on December 4, 2026.

MAS said the initiative builds on earlier experiments involving wholesale CBDC and interbank transactions. It also plans to expand participation, increase issuance activity and explore the use of tokenised bills for collateral management.

The Singapore Dollar Test Network is also scheduled to be renamed SG Digital Ledger as the project moves toward broader development. Monetary Authority of Singapore

Industry Implications

The issuance demonstrates how central banks and commercial financial institutions are exploring the practical use of blockchain technology in conventional securities markets.

Native tokenisation could reduce the need for reconciliation between separate systems and support more efficient settlement processes.

The use of wholesale CBDC also addresses an important institutional requirement: the ability to settle tokenised securities using trusted central bank money.

For other financial centres, Singapore's work provides an example of how public-sector infrastructure and commercial banking systems can be developed together.

However, broader adoption will require legal clarity, sufficient market liquidity, cybersecurity controls and integration with existing financial market infrastructure.

What's Next

MAS plans to expand the programme during 2027 by involving additional financial institutions and testing wider applications for tokenised bills.

Collateral management is one of the areas being explored, potentially allowing tokenised securities to support additional institutional financing activities.