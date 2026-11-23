MENAFN - IANS) Quetta, Nov 23 (IANS) At least five children were injured after mortar shells fired by Pakistani forces hit civilian houses in Balochistan's Nushki district, while security personnel set ablaze the homes of at least seven families, said a leading human rights organisation.

According to human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), the attacks, carried out between November 11 and 17, also involved threats against women and children inside their homes and the forcible disappearance of a father and his three sons.

"Between 11 and 17 November 2026, security forces in Nushki burned the homes of at least seven families and fired mortar shells that struck seven civilian houses, injuring at least five children. Women and children were threatened inside their own homes, and a father and three of his sons were forcibly taken away," the BYC stated.

"These families have lost their homes, their stored food, their children's schoolbooks and, in some cases, the means by which they earn a living. The people suffering are parents, women and children who done nothing wrong just are Baloch. This is collective punishment, and no security rationale can ever justify it," it added.

According to the rights body, Pakistani security forces stormed the home of a civilian, Muhammad Ismaeel, in the Qaziabad area of Nushki, on November 13, intimidated his family members and confined them inside the kitchen before setting the entire four-room house on fire. The blaze destroyed all household possessions and essential items, leaving the family with nothing.

A day earlier, on November 12, Pakistani security personnel allegedly raided Abid Mengal's residence in Ghareebabad, Nushki, and set the house on fire, destroying the belongings inside. Women and children were subjected to threats and intimidation, while Mengal and three of his sons were taken into custody.

The BYC alleged that on November 11, Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, accompanied by members of a state-backed death squad, raided another civilian, Muhammad Azeem's home and set it on fire. The blaze engulfed the kitchen and living room, destroying household belongings.

The family's agricultural storeroom was also torched, destroying more than 50 bags of wheat, each weighing around 100 kg, along with approximately 2.8 tonnes of cotton. The fire also reduced the children's schoolbags, books, uniforms and academic documents to ashes.

"Women and children in the house were subjected to violence and intimidation. When they tried to stop the fire, they were threatened with enforced disappearance and told they would be taken to an unknown place where their families would never see them again. No one should be silenced with such threats while watching their home burn," the BYC added.

The latest attacks have once again exposed the continuing pattern of human rights abuses in Balochistan by Pakistani forces, where civilians faced arson, mortar shelling, intimidation, and enforced disappearances, leaving civilians in fear and uncertainty.