MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Indian equity benchmarks snapped a two-session winning streak on Monday, with the Sensex and Nifty posting sharp losses as heavy selling in metal, banking and financial stocks weighed on investor sentiment.

The Sensex plunged 1,483.72 points, or 1.77 per cent, to close at 82,435.99, while the Nifty dropped 450.95 points, or 1.75 per cent, to settle at 25,349.65.

The decline was led by metal and financial counters, with Tata Steel, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank emerging among the top laggards on the Nifty index.

Selling pressure was also visible across the broader market. The Nifty MidCap 100 index fell 1.01 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 index declined 0.66 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Metal was the worst performer of the day as investors pared exposure to commodity-linked shares.

Banking and financial stocks also remained under pressure, dragging down the Nifty Bank, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Private Bank indices. Auto shares joined the broader market decline, with the Nifty Auto index ending lower.

In contrast, information technology stocks bucked the broader downturn. The Nifty IT index gained about 2 per cent.

Market experts said that the sharp fall in the benchmarks reflected broad-based weakness across sectors, with investors booking profits after the market's recent rally and rotating into select technology stocks.

"Last week's late global sell-off, triggered by concerns over an AI bubble and tighter US monetary policy, weighed on Indian equities today. Selling was concentrated in heavyweight banking and commodity stocks amid weak FII sentiment," experts noted.

"Further weakness in global equities could spill over into India, though the impact may be relatively limited given India's lower exposure to AI-driven investment and resilient domestic economy. Improving manufacturing activity and expectations of robust Q2 GDP growth of 7.7 per cent remain key fundamental supports for a constructive medium- to long-term outlook," as per analysts.