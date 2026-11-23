MENAFN - IANS) Antalya (Turkey), Nov 23 (IANS) The two-week-long 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), despite running more than 48 hours past the scheduled end, ended on Sunday without a final climate pact, the first failure since 2009. Nearly 200 nations failed to bridge divisions over fossil fuels, with no ambiguity in the science.

Negotiators told IANS that the negotiations ended after governments were unable to reach any major agreement.“At a time when the world is entering an era of 1.5 degrees Celsius overshoot and climate impacts are escalating, governments could not agree on how to deliver climate finance, support adaptation, advance a just transition or turn the commitment to transition away from fossil fuels into action,” an upset observer remarked with pain.

Reacting to the outcome of the talks in this Mediterranean resort city of Antalya under the joint presidency of Turkey and Australia, UN General Secretary António Guterres said he was“deeply disappointed” but insisted the realities of the climate crisis remain unchanged.

“I am deeply disappointed that COP31 has ended without consensus on an overarching outcome. I share the very profound frustration of all those who expected governments to rise to the moment the climate crisis demands. But this setback does not change the facts. There may be no consensus in the negotiating room. There is no ambiguity in the science. Temperatures keep shattering records. Climate extremes keep intensifying. Emissions remain far too high. And every delay makes our task harder and more costly,” Guterres said.

The UN boss added,“The world is now poised to exceed the globally agreed limit of a 1.5-degree temperature rise. The window to keep that overshoot as short and shallow as possible is rapidly closing. The take-home message from COP31 is clear: the world must do much more to confront the climate crisis -- and it must do it now.”

Responding to the meltdown at COP31, Mohamed Adow, Director of Power Shift Africa, said:“This has been the worst ever COP (Conference of the Parties) and its collapse needs to be a wake-up call for the world. Rich nations and polluting governments cannot keep arriving empty-handed and expecting a carefully worded declaration to get them off the hook.

“COP31 was a ghost COP, and its lack of progress will haunt the climate-vulnerable. Despite progress in recent years, agreeing to transition away from fossil fuels in 2023 and a promise to triple adaptation finance in 2025, this year everything ground to a halt. At a time when climate breakdown is only getting worse, this is unforgivable. Previous COP achievements show that the multilateral process is not to blame; it is the countries blocking progress on finance to accelerate climate action that are ultimately responsible,” Adow said.

Explaining the outcome, Harjeet Singh, Global Convenor of the Fill the Fund campaign, told IANS that on fossil fuels, a mere reference to the COP28 outcome was never going to be enough.“Three years ago in Dubai, we got a far better text that called for a transition away from fossil fuels. This rejection shows the world will not accept going backwards. What we need now is a plan, not repackaged national roadmaps, and it must be fair, fast and funded. Fair, so rich countries move first. Fast, in line with science. Funded, so developing countries get the support to make the shift,” Singh said.

On finance, Singh added,“Rich countries were reminded of the Paris Agreement provision that says they must pay, but they forced the deletion of every number that would show whether they have. They even erased the word 'debt' from a finance decision, while countries across Asia and Africa spend more on debt repayments than on protecting their people. That is why this text deserved to fail.”

Saying COP31 ends in shame owing to the EU's hard line backfired into a negotiation meltdown, Chiara Martinelli, Director at Climate Action Network (CAN) Europe, said:“Shame on the governments at COP31 that failed to deliver climate justice. We are breaching the 1.5 degrees Celsius target and climate impacts are escalating, globally and in Europe, yet governments still failed to deliver a credible path away from fossil fuels or climate finance for the most vulnerable to cope. With a lack of political leadership to accelerate the implementation of the Paris Agreement, this will go down as one of the worst COPs we have ever seen.”

The European Union, together with other rich countries and petro-states, bears significant responsibility for the COP31 meltdown. Even before the negotiations began, the EU repeatedly focused on what it would not accept, particularly on climate finance, rather than putting forward concrete proposals capable of building bridges and unlocking negotiations.

UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell said the world cannot afford a repeat.“Climate impacts are worsening... fossil fuel costs are driving inflation through every economy... and 1.5 overshoot is approaching: Our process must follow the science and meet the challenge. At this COP, key negotiating decisions have been made, including on a Just Transition. Fairness and inclusion in the climate fight is essential.”

On electrification, he said it has sent a market signal.“At COP31, countries representing around half the global economy have said they are charging ahead with 35 per cent electrification by 2035, or sooner. This means the electrification surge signaled here at COP31 is expected to slash planet-heating pollution and fossil fuel costs.”

Now, all eyes are on the next COP32 to be held in Ethiopia, in the capital city of Addis Ababa, from November 8 to 19, 2027.

(Vishal Gulati can be contacted at...)