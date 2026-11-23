MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Kapoor reflected on her long professional association with the acclaimed singer Shreya Ghoshal, who has crooned the 'Ji Ji Re Ji' track from 'Eetha'.

In her latest post on social media on Monday, Shraddha turned back the clock 13 years to when Shreya sang the song for her movie 'Aashiqui 2', which was a turning point in the actress's career.

Shraddha dropped a memorable photo with Shreya on her Insta and penned, "Feels magical that #JiJiReJi has been sung by the divine @shreyaghoshal who was also the voice of Aarohi 13 years ago when my life was changed forever (Sparkle emoji)."

Previously, Shraddha also talked about her experience of performing Lavani in the song 'Ji Ji Re Ji'.

Calling it an 'exhilarating experience', Shraddha admitted that she enjoyed exploring the traditional dance form. She added that the rhythm, expressions, and energy of 'Ji Ji Re Ji' made the performance special.

Talking about the track, Shraddha said,“Performing 'Ji Ji Re Ji' as Eetha was such an exhilarating experience. There is something incredibly infectious about Lavani-the rhythm, the expressions, the energy and the way you connect with the audience. I loved and was equally scared to step into the incredible world of a legendary artist through this song.”

“There is a powerful story behind this particular song, as it marks a momentous turn of events for the legend. I hope audiences can see the hard work we've put in to bring that story to life through this song," the 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' actor added.

A cinematic adaptation of the life of the Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, (Played by Shraddha) 'Eetha' has been made under the direction of Laxman Utekar.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar, and Karishma Sharma, 'Eetha' was released in the cinema halls on December 4, 2026.