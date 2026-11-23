Why spend on expensive decor? Give forgotten household items a fresh purpose with these seven clever upcycling ideas that add colour, character and creativity to your living spaces.

Empty glass bottles can become beautiful designs. Some may turn into a beautiful lamp with a few fairy lights. Choose transparent, coloured or uniquely shaped bottles to create an interesting display. Place them on shelves, window sills or dining tables for a warm, inviting glow.

Don't let old silk, brocade or cotton sarees remain forgotten in cupboards. Repurpose their colourful fabric into curtains, table runners or decorative covers. Their traditional patterns and intricate borders can add a personal touch to otherwise simple interiors.

Unused ceramic and decorative plates can become attractive wall accents. Arrange plates of different sizes, colours and patterns to create an artistic display. They can brighten empty walls and give living or dining spaces a distinctive look.

Empty glass jars can make charming candle holders and decorative centrepieces. Clean them thoroughly and decorate their exteriors with jute strings, ribbons or paint. Use battery-operated LED candles for a cosy display on shelves, dining tables or window sills.

Empty plastic bottles can find a useful second life as miniature planters. Cut them carefully, create drainage holes and decorate their exteriors with paint or colourful fabric. Use them to grow small ornamental plants or herbs on balconies and windowsills.

Unused dupattas and stoles can easily become colourful home accessories. Drape them over stair railings or transform them into table runners for an elegant finish. Choose fabrics with interesting prints and borders to introduce colour without purchasing new furnishings.

Old CDs need not end up in the dustbin when they can be used for creative home projects. Paint them and add some beads to make it a beautiful wall decor. Or break them into small pieces and use them to decorate flower pots, mirror frames or traditional urulis. Their reflective surfaces add an interesting shimmer to decorative corners.