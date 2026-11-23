MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will head into the IPL 2027 auction with the task of correcting a squad imbalance that has seen them accumulate several Indian batting options while leaving their bowling resources looking short, with former India batter Abhinav Mukund identifying the attack as their biggest area of concern.

Having failed to reach the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, CSK will be keen to rebuild a stronger combination at the auction and put themselves in contention for a record-extending sixth title. Mukund believes the franchise has enough batting depth to explore trades, but must prioritise adding quality to its bowling unit.

“The gamble on youth hasn't paid off for CSK. Prashant Veer was bought for Rs 14.2 crores and didn't deliver, though you can't blame him much since he barely got to bowl. He's been released, so the money has come in. Kartik Sharma, the other 14-crore buy, played some match-winning knocks and has been retained,” Mukund told JioStar.

Mukund pointed to the number of top-order options available to the franchise, suggesting that accommodating all of them in the same playing XI would be a challenge.

“But CSK still have a surplus of Indian top-order batters. They can't fit Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Kartik Sharma, Urvil Patel and Sarfaraz Khan into one playing XI,” he added.

The former batter also highlighted how the overseas combination could further complicate CSK's team selection, particularly in balancing their spin options.

“With Liam Livingstone's arrival, him, Brevis, and Noor Ahmad are sure starters, and the last overseas spot is likely Jamie Overton's. That makes it hard for Akeal Hosein and Noor to play together,” he stated.

With limited room for additional overseas players, Mukund believes CSK must focus on finding Indian bowling reinforcements, especially a spinner, rather than adding to an already crowded batting department.

“CSK are looking for an Indian spinner, their bowling looks thin, but they have batters to offer. If a team wants to trade a bowler, CSK can give a batter in return and I can firmly see them bolstering their bowling at the auction,” Mukund mentioned.