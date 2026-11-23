MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iveco Group is ready to support the local assembly of electric buses in Azerbaijan, the company's Head of International Business Support, Andrea Ciommi said, Trend 's correspondent reports.

He made the remarks on Monday at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.

Ciommi noted that Italy is one of the leading countries in the automotive industry and that Iveco contributes to the development of local production in Azerbaijan through technology and knowledge transfer, serving as one of the successful examples of Azerbaijan-Italy economic cooperation.

According to Andrea Ciommi, the close partnership established with Azerbaijan's Aztex Import serves to modernize the country's logistics, urban development and transport sectors.

"We supply a number of important vehicles that the country needs, including ambulances and specialized vehicles for waste collection. At the same time, we are ready to support the local assembly of electric buses," he said.

The company representative emphasized that the development of electric mobility is particularly important for modernizing Azerbaijan's urban infrastructure and public transport system.

He added that Iveco is ready to further expand bilateral cooperation to meet the needs of Azerbaijani government agencies. In this regard, the development of the Karabakh region is also among the company's priorities.

Andrea Ciommi said the company intends to contribute to the development of electric mobility in Karabakh, support the modernization of BakuBus's vehicle fleet, and take part in supplying school buses and electric buses tailored to the country's needs.

"We are a good example of bilateral cooperation and are ready to do even more in this area in the future," he noted.