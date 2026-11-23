MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani discussed prospects for developing the economic partnership between the two countries, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy reported.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the strengthening of economic ties between Azerbaijan and Italy, which are based on a strategic partnership. They emphasized the importance of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation into new areas.

The parties also highlighted the significance of the meetings and discussions held during the visit to Rome in October this year. They stressed the need to follow through on existing agreements and promote new joint initiatives and investment projects.

The discussions covered opportunities to expand trade and investment ties, as well as cooperation in industry, energy, transportation, logistics and innovation.