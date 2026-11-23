Azerbaijan, Italy Discuss Expanding Economic Cooperation (PHOTO)
During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the strengthening of economic ties between Azerbaijan and Italy, which are based on a strategic partnership. They emphasized the importance of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation into new areas.
The parties also highlighted the significance of the meetings and discussions held during the visit to Rome in October this year. They stressed the need to follow through on existing agreements and promote new joint initiatives and investment projects.
The discussions covered opportunities to expand trade and investment ties, as well as cooperation in industry, energy, transportation, logistics and innovation.
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