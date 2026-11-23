MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Relations between Azerbaijan and Italy are based on a solid foundation and continue to develop successfully, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend 's correspondent reports.

He made the remarks at a joint press briefing with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani.

Bayramov noted that the two countries have signed numerous documents over the years.

"To date, 65 documents have been signed between our countries, while nearly 20 more are under consideration. The two countries maintain close cooperation on international platforms. Currently, 124 Italian companies are actively operating in Azerbaijan.

Today's talks focused primarily on economic cooperation," the minister added.