ARIDGE A868 Flying Car Completes Full-Scale, Full-Tiltrotor Transition Flight
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A868 Tiltrotor transition in progress
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Transition complete - level flight in fixed-wing configuration
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Reverse-tilt transition and descent
The engineering behind the milestone
The A868 advances the route through a number of concrete systems: a full-tiltrotor configuration for efficient fixed-wing cruise; a hybrid-electric powertrain targeting a designed range of around 500 km and a cruise speed of around 360 km/h; an aviation-grade dual-winding electric drive with independent, redundant windings that sustain power output and enable safe landing in the event of a single-winding fault; and a fully redundant flight-control architecture designed to keep the aircraft flyable even if one onboard system fails. Its multi-seat cabin is oriented toward business commuting and medium- to long-range air travel.
ARIDGE A868
From flight tests to business aviation
Looking beyond the milestone itself, the A868 is designed for multi-passenger, high-efficiency business mobility across urban clusters. Together with the "Land Aircraft Carrier" - which targets personal recreational flight - it forms the company's dual product direction of aviation experience and efficient air mobility, building toward practical, scalable air travel rather than concept alone.
Media Contact:
Amanda Chen
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