GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARIDGE, the largest flying car company in Asia, ecosystem company of XPENG Group, today announced that the A868, its full-scale, full-tiltrotor electric flying car, has successfully completed a tiltrotor transition flight. Unlike a simple takeoff-and-landing demonstration, a "transition flight" means the aircraft can convert completely - and repeatedly - between vertical takeoff and high-speed forward cruise.









ARIDGE full-scale full-tiltrotor flying car prototype - the A868



The milestone comes about a year after the aircraft's first vertical takeoff-and-landing test flight last November, marking its progression from hover and landing verification into the full tiltrotor flight regime.

Why tiltrotor transition matters

Among eVTOL configurations, the tiltrotor is widely regarded as one of the most capable routes to medium- and long-range flight, because it pairs the flexibility of vertical takeoff and landing with the cruise efficiency of a fixed wing.

The category is generally split into two approaches. A full-tiltrotor design tilts every rotor between vertical lift and horizontal thrust, eliminating redundant dead weight in level flight and maximizing aerodynamic efficiency - at the cost of the greatest coupling complexity between the tilting mechanism and flight control (one reason such designs are sometimes nicknamed the "electric Osprey"). A semi-tiltrotor design tilts only some rotors while others remain fixed for vertical lift; it is technically more accessible, but cannot fully remove cruise drag and dead weight and is less efficient.

Because of this difficulty, few companies worldwide have committed to - and cleared - the full-tiltrotor route. In the United States, Joby Aviation is the benchmark: it has completed tiltrotor transition flight and currently leads on airworthiness progress. With this transition flight, the A868 passes a key validation point on one of the industry's most demanding technical routes.