MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New option offers transparent medication pricing; Digbi separately provides Precision BiologyTM care personalized to each member

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digbi Health, the precision biology telehealth company, today announced it has joined Lilly Employer Connect as an independent program administrator. The program gives employers a new pathway to offer eligible employees access to Zepbound® (tirzepatide) KwikPensTM and FoundayoTM (orforglipron) tablets with transparent medication pricing.

Digbi works with more than 300 employers and health plans, through which its services are accessible to 30 million individuals. These organizations can now evaluate Digbi as their independent program administrator to access Lilly Employer Connect options, with member access beginning based on each employer's coverage and implementation arrangements.

Employers can use Digbi to administer medication access through Lilly Employer Connect. Separately, Digbi offers clinician-led prescribing, medication management, and Precision BiologyTM Lifestyle Care, using genetics, gut microbiome analysis, blood biomarkers, and glucose data to personalize treatment. This gives employers an administrator that also delivers care before, during, and after medication use.

Transparent access, with employer control over cost-sharing

Through Lilly Employer Connect, Digbi contracts directly with employers, confirms member eligibility, and discloses the net medication price available through participating pharmacies, along with any additional Digbi or pharmacy fees. Employers determine member cost-sharing with Digbi.

Covered, on-label prescriptions carry no prior authorization or step-therapy requirement under the program. Prescribing decisions remain with members and their licensed healthcare providers.

"Employers continue to tell us they want to better support their employees' health but face real challenges in providing coverage for obesity management medicines," said Kevin Hern, Senior Vice President, Lilly Employer, Lilly USA. "We're excited to collaborate with organizations that share our commitment to removing friction and providing flexible, transparent solutions for employers to expand access to obesity management medicines for people who need them."

“Employers need a clear path to medication access and care built around the person taking it," said Ranjan Sinha, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Digbi Health. "The medicine is the same for everyone; the biology is not. Our goal is to turn biological insight into everyday treatment decisions that help members achieve and sustain better health."

Care built around individual biology

Digbi delivers its clinical services and Precision Biology Lifestyle Care separately from Lilly Employer Connect through ASRATM, its AI-orchestrated care platform.

The approach uses biological and clinical information to guide nutrition and lifestyle care. Genetic insights help inform an individual's susceptibility and treatment response; gut microbiome analysis informs personalized nutrition; and blood biomarkers and glucose data help track metabolic health.

For members, this translates into practical guidance: the same meal can receive different recommendations depending on the person's biology. Digbi brings that guidance into daily life through personalized meal feedback, coaching, and ongoing clinical support.

With licensed clinicians available in all 50 states, Digbi's care team supports evaluation, prescribing, dose management, and side-effect management. Nutrition and lifestyle care addresses muscle preservation and long-term weight management, including support when a clinician determines that medication should be changed or discontinued. The platform also supports care for related metabolic and inflammatory conditions.

Evidence presented at ObesityWeek 2026

Digbi presented observational real-world findings at ObesityWeek® 2026 in Washington, D.C., linking pharmacy claims from 10 self-insured U.S. employers to weight, meal, and glucose data collected in members' daily lives. Members receiving Precision Biology Lifestyle Care while taking a GLP-1 medicine for obesity lost more weight each month than members on the same medicines who were not enrolled (p=0.002), and each one-point rise in the nutrient density of their meals was associated with two additional points of weight loss (p=0.005). Mean weight loss among members receiving Precision Biology Lifestyle Care while taking tirzepatide was 18.4% at 12 months. These findings concern members receiving Digbi care alongside medication; they do not establish the effect of Lilly Employer Connect. Study details and methodology are available in Digbi's newsroo.

The Lilly Employer Connect option is available for contracting and implementation by existing Digbi clients and new clients planning for the 2027 and beyond benefit year. Member access and product availability are subject to employer coverage decisions, implementation timing, and program terms.

Employers and benefits consultants can learn more at digbihealth.a. Product information, including approved indications and safety information, is available on the Zepboun and Founday websites.

About Digbi Health

Digbi Health is the precision biology care company unifying metabolic and inflammatory care - including obesity, cardio-metabolic, gastrointestinal, and inflammatory disorders. These illnesses share a root cause: a mismatch between an individual's biology and the one-size-fits-all lifestyle guidance they've been given. Digbi combines the gut microbiome, genetics, advanced blood biomarkers, and continuous digital health data to build a unique biological profile for each individual and identify what is driving their disease. AI then personalizes lifestyle treatment and, when needed, clinical treatment, delivered through the first precision-biology AI-orchestrated national telehealth platform.

Through Digbi Labs, we invest in our vision of making chronic illness optional and advancing healthspan - partnering with leading universities, pharmaceutical companies, and scientific and clinical laboratories, running distributed human trials and publishing peer-reviewed research on genetics, the gut microbiome, and the use of AI to deliver care that is safe, cost-effective, and accessible. Digbi's healthcare cost reduction is documented in multiple peer-reviewed actuarial claims studies. Digbi is accessible to 30 million individuals through more than 300 employers and health plans. Learn more at digbihealth.a.

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Precision BiologyTM is a trademark of Digbi Health. Zepbound® and FoundayoTM are trademarks owned by or licensed to Eli Lilly and Company. Lilly does not endorse any particular independent program administrator.