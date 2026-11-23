MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has launched the limited-time MEXC Earn Plus Event. The event is designed to offer users more diverse and flexible asset allocation options. During the event, eligible USDT holdings (capped at 100,000 USDT) can enjoy promotional APRs of up to 13%.

MEXC Earn Plus is a flexible-term savings product. Users can stake USDT to earn daily interest based on the real-time APR shown on the product page, which may adjust with market conditions. MEXC allocates staked assets to underlying products, whose returns generate interest. Unlike traditional fixed-term savings products, Earn Plus has no lock-up period, allowing users to earn interest on idle USDT while keeping it readily accessible for trading.

Key highlights of MEXC Earn Plus include:



Hourly accrual, daily distribution: Interest accrues hourly and is distributed daily to the Spot account in USDT.

Flexible liquidity: There is no minimum holding period or early redemption fee, and redeemed assets are returned to the Spot account within seconds. Seamless access: Staked assets integrate directly with the MEXC trading ecosystem, allowing users to move between earning interest and trading without complex manual transfers.



Since November 12, the maximum APR on USDT in Earn Plus has been raised from the previous 11% to 13%, and the event is set to run for at least 20 days. The promotional rates are tiered, with eligible USDT holdings earning a 12% APR on the first 50,000 USDT and a 13% APR on the next 50,000 USDT.

For event details, applicable APR tiers, eligibility requirements and risk information, please visit the MEXC Earn Plus event pag.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

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