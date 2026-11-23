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Genie Medicare Has Already Helped Thousands Of Seniors Save Money & Receive Free Expert Advice, Guidance & Coverage With Top Local Medicare Agents For Savings!

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Genie Medicare is the leading trusted source of support for seniors navigating the complex landscape of Medicare plans, benefits, rates and the enrollment process by offering free“Medicare Rate Checkups” using their free Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage & Part-D Prescription Plan quote engines designed to show seniors lowest rates, plans and benefits available in their area. This service is crucial as it allows individuals to assess their current Medicare coverage and explore more advantageous options. Understanding the differences between Medicare AEP vs OEP is essential, as the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) from October 15th to December 7th allows beneficiaries to make plan changes. While the Open Enrollment Period (OEP) from January 1st to March 31st provides an additional opportunity for those people already enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan can switch to another Medicare Advantage plan or go back to Original Medicare.SENIORS CAN GET FREE MEDICARE RATE CHECKUPS FOR 5 TYPES COVERAGES HERE:1.) Medicare Supplement Plans (Medigap) to instantly compare lowest Medicare Supplement Plans rates by zip code from multiple insurers side by side, with each company's monthly and yearly price, plan letter, AM Best financial strength rating, and pricing method. Because every Plan G or Plan N offers the same standard benefits no matter who sells it, prices are what sets them apart click here:2.) Medicare Advantage Plans to compare lowest Medicare Advantage Plans by zip code from multiple insurers side by side, monthly premium, star rating, maximum out-of-pocket limit, doctor and specialist copays, drug coverage, Part B giveback, and extra benefits such as dental, vision, and hearing click here:3.) Part-D Prescription Drug Plans to compare Part-D drug plans by premium from multiple insurers side by side, with the lowest-cost plans listed first by clicking here:4.) Hospital Indemnity Plans a type of supplemental health insurance plan that pays a fixed cash benefit directly if hospitalized due to a covered illness, or injury such as $200 or $500 per day to help cover medical co-pays, mortgage, rent, utilities, groceries or other daily living expenses. Click here for free quotes:5.) Final Expense Plans: Seniors can compare which Final Expense/Burial Life insurance plans has the lowest rates to instantly save money or to increase the amount of coverage with the savings. For free quotes visit:SENIORS CAN GET FREE EXPERT ADVICE, GUIDANCE & ENROLLMENT HELP WITH SAVINGS:Seniors have the option to be contacted for help after viewing their free quotes by clicking on the“Get Free Help” button and share their name and preferred contact method. Genie Medicare will then connect them with a helpful, licensed Medicare insurance professional who specializes in their chosen plan. These licensed professional will provide free support, answer all questions and provide help with enrollment if needed with no obligation to buy. Visit Genie Medicare to compare lowest Medicare rates and get free help today at:Government Required Disclaimer: Genie Medicare is not connected with or endorsed by the U.S. government or the federal Medicare program. Genie Medicare does not offer every plan available in every area. Rates come from each company's filed rates and may change; the final rate is set when you apply and approved for coverage. For information on all your options, contact Medicare or 1-800-MEDICARE.

Lori Dunn

Genie Medicare Team

+1 800-470-2911

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Genie - Medicare Offers Seniors 'Free Medicare Rate Checkups' To Compare Plans, Find Savings & Explore Extra Benefits News Provided By Genie Medicare November 23, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media



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